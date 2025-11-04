Diljit Dosanjh Makes History With Record-Breaking Australian Stadium Tour

Diljit Dosanjh has become the first Indian artist to sell out stadiums across Australia, drawing more than 90,000 fans on his 2025 AURA Tour — a milestone that cements his status as a global superstar and marks a turning point for South Asian representation in live entertainment.

Presented by TEG Live, part of Ticketek Entertainment Group, the tour has been hailed as the biggest Australian run ever by an Indian performer. Tickets for Dosanjh’s Melbourne show at AAMI Park sold out within hours of going on sale, and every stop has transformed into a high-energy celebration of music, culture, and community.

Following massive shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, the AURA Tour continues this month to Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland, where more sold-out crowds are expected.

“His performances unite people across backgrounds through music, culture, and shared humanity,” said Tim McGregor, Global Head of Touring at Ticketek Entertainment Group. “The record-breaking sales and incredible audience engagement are a testament to his artistry and the resonance of his message of unity and equality.”

That message was front and center during Dosanjh’s Melbourne performance, where he took a moment to speak about dignity and respect for all forms of work. “It doesn’t matter where we come from — we are all one,” he told fans, referencing the Sikh spiritual principle Ik Onkaar (“All is One”). His words, paired with his trademark charisma and powerful live show, have struck a chord with audiences far beyond the Punjabi community.

TEG Live praised Dosanjh for using his global platform to promote positivity and inclusion, calling the tour “a shining example of how live entertainment has the power to unite us all.”

As the AURA Tour continues across Australasia, Dosanjh’s record-setting run stands as a landmark for diversity in live performance — and a vivid reminder of music’s power to bridge cultures and bring people together.