Download Festival 2026: Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit

Download Festival has unveiled its massive 2026 lineup, featuring more than 90 acts set to storm Donington Park next summer.

The hard rock and metal mainstay returns June 12–14, headlined by Limp Bizkit on Friday, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and Linkin Park closing things out on Sunday — marking one of the festival’s most star-studded bills in recent memory.

The announcement delivers a mix of legendary names and rising heavyweights. Alongside the headliners, the 2026 edition includes Mastodon, Architects, P.O.D., Static-X, Behemoth, Trivium, The Pretty Reckless, Ice Nine Kills, and Paleface Swiss, as well as fan favorites Electric Callboy, Story of the Year, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Omens.

Among the biggest surprises is Tom Morello, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist and activist who will bring his solo project to Donington Park for the first time. The lineup also sees the return of Cypress Hill, Bush, and Social Distortion, offering a genre-spanning mix of rock, metal, punk, and hip-hop energy.

Download 2026 continues the festival’s legacy as one of Europe’s premier destinations for heavy music, following a sold-out 2025 edition that featured Bring Me The Horizon, Fall Out Boy, and Metallica.

Tickets for Download Festival 2026 are expected to go on sale soon through the event’s official website.

See the official full lineup poster below: