Eventbrite Turns Profit as Ads Surge, Costs Fall in Q3 Despite Revenue Dip

Eventbrite posted mixed results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting lower revenue but higher profits as the company’s ads business continued to expand and structural cost cuts took hold.

The self-service ticketing platform delivered net revenue of $71.7 million, down 8% year-over-year and consistent with company guidance. Executives said the decline was largely driven by the elimination of organizer fees earlier this year — a move that compressed top-line revenue but supported long-term marketplace growth.

Eventbrite nonetheless swung to a $6.4 million profit for the quarter, a sharp turnaround from a $3.8 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $8.4 million, representing an 11.7% margin, well above guidance.

“Our third quarter results reflect our strengthened foundation and the progress we are achieving to set the stage for a promising year to come,” said CEO Julia Hartz. “The work we’ve done this year positions us to scale our strengths and return to growth with a clear roadmap for 2026 that will drive both expansion and efficiency.”

Eventbrite Ads Leads Growth

The company’s Eventbrite Ads product once again served as a bright spot, climbing 38% year-over-year as more creators turned to paid promotion tools to drive ticket sales. Chief Financial Officer Anand Gandhi credited the segment’s growth and “meaningful structural reductions in operating expenses” for helping offset weakness elsewhere in the business.

Paid ticket volume declined 3% year-over-year to 19.1 million — an improvement over the 7% decline in the previous quarter — marking Eventbrite’s fourth consecutive quarter of improving trends. Paid creators totaled roughly 162,000, down less than 1% from the same period last year.

A Leaner Operation and a Focus on 2026

Operating expenses fell 20% year-over-year, reaching their lowest level in four years, with double-digit reductions across product, marketing, and administrative costs. The company ended the quarter with $511 million in cash and restricted cash and said it intends to retire remaining convertible debt by next year.

Looking ahead, Eventbrite expects fourth-quarter revenue of $71.5–$74.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8–9%. For the full year, revenue is projected between $290–$293 million, with the same margin range.

Executives reaffirmed plans to return to revenue and ticket volume growth in early 2026, aided by continued expansion of Eventbrite Ads, enhanced creator tools, and new AI-powered features to help hosts market events more effectively.

Hartz told analysts the company plans to introduce “premium tools for larger creators,” expand globally, and continue investing in discovery and personalization for consumers. She also addressed the wider ticketing landscape, calling Eventbrite’s mission to “democratize the ticketing industry” a contrast to others in the space embroiled in regulatory scrutiny.

“Consumers deserve fair prices and transparency,” Hartz said. “We’ve advocated for fair pricing practices across the board in the primary ticketing space, and we look forward to serving creators and consumers as the market becomes more competitive.”

Analysts Watch for Revenue Rebound

While Eventbrite’s profit turnaround and ad growth have impressed Wall Street, analysts remain cautious, maintaining mostly “hold” ratings as they wait for consistent revenue recovery. The company’s decision to shift its business model away from organizer fees toward advertising and premium tools reflects a broader trend in the live events tech sector — emphasizing diversified, recurring revenue over transactional volume.

Still, with cost discipline in place and creator engagement improving, Eventbrite appears positioned to capitalize on renewed demand for live events heading into 2026.