EXIT Festival Launches 2026 Global Tour After Serbian Government Pressure

EXIT Festival, one of Europe’s most celebrated music events, is taking its iconic experience worldwide in 2026 after announcing it will not return to its longtime home at Serbia’s Petrovaradin Fortress. The move follows what organizers described as political pressure from Serbian authorities over the festival’s public support for student protests.

In a statement, EXIT founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević called the tour “a new chapter” in the festival’s 25-year history. “After 25 years at the Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT is now spreading its wings to the world,” he said. “We aim to unite continents through our festivals and carry the spirit of freedom wherever we go. Music has always been more than entertainment – it’s a force that builds bridges between nations and cultures.”

The announcement came high above Amsterdam during the festival’s traditional Amsterdam Dance Event party, hosted 50 meters above the city at Crane Faralda. The newly unveiled EXIT Global Tour will bring large-scale music experiences to destinations including Croatia, Malta, Egypt, India, and Serbia.

The first stop will be Croatia’s Sea Star Festival in the coastal town of Umag, Istria, where past editions have featured global names like The Prodigy, Wu-Tang Clan, Fatboy Slim, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Amelie Lens. A Macedonian edition is planned for June, followed by a collaboration with Malta’s G7 Events in August for a multi-location festival on the Mediterranean island.

In October, EXIT will bring contemporary electronic sounds to one of the world’s most breathtaking backdrops — the Great Pyramids of Giza. Partnering with Egypt’s Venture Lifestyle, which has staged events with artists such as Solomun, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, and Anyma, the festival promises a one-of-a-kind experience merging ancient history and modern sound.

The tour will conclude in November with events in Mumbai and Belgrade, marking EXIT’s debut in India. Mumbai, the country’s entertainment and business hub, will host the festival’s first Indian edition, while in Serbia, the acclaimed No Sleep Festival will expand into one of Europe’s largest raves. The Belgrade-based event has previously welcomed top-tier acts including Nina Kraviz, Indira Paganotto, Amelie Lens, and Bicep.

Though its departure from Petrovaradin Fortress marks the end of an era, EXIT’s 2026 tour signals a bold new evolution — taking the festival’s ethos of freedom, connection, and culture to audiences around the world.