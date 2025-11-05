F1’s Longtime Partner Heineken Revs Up Fan Engagement With New ‘Season Ticket’

Formula 1 and Heineken have announced an expanded multi-year global partnership, extending their nearly decade-long collaboration that has become one of the sport’s most visible and successful brand alliances.

Since joining forces in 2016, Heineken has become synonymous with Formula 1’s global fan experience, delivering standout activations both trackside and off the circuit. Under the renewed deal, Heineken will continue as a Global Partner while taking on new roles in fan engagement and event presentation.

One of the most notable updates includes the F1 Fan Zone being rebranded as the Heineken 0.0 Fan Zone, which will feature immersive installations and fresh branding across race weekends. Heineken will also hold naming rights for three Grands Prix each season, cementing its presence at the forefront of the sport’s global calendar.

The partnership will also debut the Heineken Star Fans campaign, celebrating standout members of the global F1 fan community through online content, special awards, and exclusive competitions.

Perhaps the most ambitious new feature is the launch of Formula 1’s first-ever Season Ticket — a carbon fiber, precision-engineered pass granting one fan and a guest access to every Grand Prix on the calendar, with travel and accommodations included. The inaugural holder, Brandon Burgess, gained international attention for attending every race in 2025 on a personal budget while working full time. Heineken and F1 will offer another fan the chance to follow in his tire tracks through the F1 Unlocked program in 2026.

The global brewer will also continue to leverage the F1 platform to promote responsible consumption and its alcohol-free product, Heineken 0.0, while maintaining extensive trackside branding, Paddock Club hospitality, and co-branded merchandise each season.

“For nearly a decade, Heineken has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivalled experience for fans,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “This partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators both at and away from the track for many years to come.”

Heineken CEO and Chairman Dolf van den Brink added that “this new chapter is about more than sponsorship — it’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1 fandom.”

“We can’t wait to deliver more fan-first activations and shared experiences — all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand,” van den Brink said.

With Formula 1 expanding into new markets and fan bases around the world, the Heineken partnership aims to keep fans at the center of the action — celebrating speed, community, and the thrill of live racing.