GWAR Marks 40 Years of Intergalactic Mayhem With Palladium Times Square Show

The intergalactic warlords of GWAR are set to unleash four decades of chaos on New York City, bringing their 40th anniversary “Return of Gor Gor” Tour to Palladium Times Square on November 21.

Since crash-landing on Earth in 1985, the shock-rock pioneers have built a reputation for their grotesque mythology, outrageous costumes, and blood-soaked performances. Known for turning every concert into a theatrical spectacle, GWAR combines heavy metal fury with biting satire, elaborate staging, and plenty of fake gore.

The 2025 tour supports their latest multimedia release, The Return of Gor Gor, out now via Pit Records. The project includes three new tracks produced and mixed by Kurt Ballou of Converge, live cuts from the band’s 2024 Atlanta show, and a 32-page comic chronicling the comeback of Gor Gor — GWAR’s notorious, crack-addicted, cross-dressing dinosaur.

Led by Blothar the Berserker and joined by BälSäc the Jaws o’ Death, Beefcake the Mighty, JiZMak Da Gusha, and shredder Grodius Maximus, the band promises a night of unrelenting spectacle and interstellar absurdity.

“This tour is gonna suck,” Blothar joked in a statement. “Once again we will be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get sh**faced on White Claws.”

GWAR’s New York stop will feature support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Find tickets here.