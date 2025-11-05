Helloween to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with 2026 North American Tour

By Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago

German power metal icons Helloween have announced a new North American leg of their world tour in spring 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The newly-announced run will kick-off April 7 in Dallas, Texas, and continue through May 2, wrapping up in Las Vegas. Along the way, Helloween will hit major markets including New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist packed with metal anthems from across their storied discography.

Full ticket details have not yet been announced, but an artist presale for select dates is expected to begin Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticketing information, visit the band’s official site at helloween.org. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees — find deals on Helloween Tickets.

Formed in Hamburg in the 1980s, Helloween are considered pioneers of the power metal genre, influencing generations of artists with their melodic yet aggressive sound. They will be touring in support of their 17th studio album, Giants & Monsters, which dropped in August.

Find Helloween’s upcoming tour dates below:

Helloween The World Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
April 7The Factory – Dallas, TXTickets
April 8The Aztec – San Antonio, TXTickets
April 10Tabernacle – Atlanta, GATickets
April 12House Of Blues – Orlando, FLTickets
April 14The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MDTickets
April 15House Of Blues – Boston, MATickets
April 17The Palladium Times Square – New York, NYTickets
April 18L’Olympia – Montreal, QCTickets
April 19Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ONTickets
April 21The Rave – Milwaukee, WITickets
April 23The Paramount Theatre – Denver, COTickets
April 25The Depot – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
April 28The Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WATickets
April 30The Warfield – San Francisco, CATickets
May 1YouTube Theatre – Los Angeles, CATickets
May 2House Of Blues – Las Vegas, NVTickets

