Helloween to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with 2026 North American Tour

German power metal icons Helloween have announced a new North American leg of their world tour in spring 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.
The newly-announced run will kick-off April 7 in Dallas, Texas, and continue through May 2, wrapping up in Las Vegas. Along the way, Helloween will hit major markets including New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist packed with metal anthems from across their storied discography.
Full ticket details have not yet been announced, but an artist presale for select dates is expected to begin Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticketing information, visit the band’s official site at helloween.org. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees — find deals on Helloween Tickets.
Formed in Hamburg in the 1980s, Helloween are considered pioneers of the power metal genre, influencing generations of artists with their melodic yet aggressive sound. They will be touring in support of their 17th studio album, Giants & Monsters, which dropped in August.
Find Helloween’s upcoming tour dates below:
Helloween The World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|April 7
|The Factory – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|April 8
|The Aztec – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|April 10
|Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|April 12
|House Of Blues – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|April 14
|The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
|Tickets
|April 15
|House Of Blues – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|April 17
|The Palladium Times Square – New York, NY
|Tickets
|April 18
|L’Olympia – Montreal, QC
|Tickets
|April 19
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|April 21
|The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|April 23
|The Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|April 25
|The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|April 28
|The Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|April 30
|The Warfield – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|May 1
|YouTube Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|May 2
|House Of Blues – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.