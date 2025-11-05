Helloween to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with 2026 North American Tour

German power metal icons Helloween have announced a new North American leg of their world tour in spring 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The newly-announced run will kick-off April 7 in Dallas, Texas, and continue through May 2, wrapping up in Las Vegas. Along the way, Helloween will hit major markets including New York City, Toronto, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist packed with metal anthems from across their storied discography.

Full ticket details have not yet been announced, but an artist presale for select dates is expected to begin Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with general onsale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticketing information, visit the band’s official site at helloween.org. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees — find deals on Helloween Tickets.

Formed in Hamburg in the 1980s, Helloween are considered pioneers of the power metal genre, influencing generations of artists with their melodic yet aggressive sound. They will be touring in support of their 17th studio album, Giants & Monsters, which dropped in August.

Find Helloween’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop April 7 The Factory – Dallas, TX Tickets April 8 The Aztec – San Antonio, TX Tickets April 10 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Tickets April 12 House Of Blues – Orlando, FL Tickets April 14 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Tickets April 15 House Of Blues – Boston, MA Tickets April 17 The Palladium Times Square – New York, NY Tickets April 18 L’Olympia – Montreal, QC Tickets April 19 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON Tickets April 21 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Tickets April 23 The Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO Tickets April 25 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets April 28 The Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Tickets April 30 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA Tickets May 1 YouTube Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Tickets May 2 House Of Blues – Las Vegas, NV Tickets

