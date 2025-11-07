Incantation, Sanguisugabogg to Headline Shamrock Slaughter 2026 in Fort Wayne

The full lineup has been unleashed for Shamrock Slaughter 2026, set to take over Piere’s Entertainment Center and Stan’s Room in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 13–14. The two-day metal festival will feature 28 bands across two stages, delivering one of the Midwest’s heaviest weekends of the year.

Death metal pioneers Incantation will headline the festival’s opening night on Friday, while Ohio’s brutal breakout Sanguisugabogg will close things out on Saturday. They’ll be joined by a stacked bill of extreme acts spanning the death metal spectrum, including Pyrexia, Atoll, Regurgitation, Prophecy, Syphilic, and Concrete, among many others.

“This festival was built from pure passion — to bring together every part of death metal and extreme music under one roof,” said promoter Braxton Keyser of Gravemind Entertainment. “For our first year to feature one of the biggest names in metal today, legendary bands that helped shape the genre, and young acts keeping it alive — that says everything about where this scene is right now.”

In addition to two days of live performances, Shamrock Slaughter will host vendors and community partners from across the underground metal scene. Vendor applications are open through January 31, with inquiries directed to Gravemind Entertainment.

The event is presented by Gravemind Entertainment, LLC, with support from DNA Entertainment, Ablated Records, Comatose Music, Obscenery Films, Sweaty Fingers Design, and others.

Tickets for Shamrock Slaughter 2026 are on sale now here.

Find the full lineup poster below: