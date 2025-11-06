Journey Announces Farewell ‘Final Frontier Tour’ Across North America

Journey is taking one last ride. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced plans for their Final Frontier Tour—a massive, 60-date North American farewell trek launching February 28, 2026, at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Presented by AEG Presents, the tour marks the legendary band’s final chapter after more than five decades of anthemic rock, featuring a brand-new stage production and an all-hits setlist including classics like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and “Any Way You Want It.” All shows will be presented as An Evening With Journey.

The first leg of the tour includes stops in major cities such as Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, and Vancouver, wrapping up in Laredo, Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardmember presales beginning November 11 via Citi Entertainment.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said guitarist and founding member Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain added that “it’s been an incredible ride.”

“We’ve shared our music with millions, and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together,” Cain said. “We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Lead vocalist Arnel Pineda, who joined the band in 2007, said performing with Journey has been a lifelong dream.

“Every night on stage has been a dream come true,” Pineda said. “I’m honored to be part of this legacy.”

Journey’s lineup for the farewell tour features Schon, Cain, Pineda, Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass).

VIP packages, including premium tickets and exclusive merchandise, will also be available via the band’s official website.

Find their full list of 2026 dates below:

Journey | 2026 ‘Final Frontier’ Tour

Feb 28 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Mar 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Mar 04 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Mar 05 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena

Mar 07 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 09 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

Mar 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mar 12 Quebec City, QC Vidéotron Centre

Mar 14 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

Mar 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Mar 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Mar 21 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Mar 22 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Mar 25 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Mar 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Mar 28 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Mar 29 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar 31 Austin, TX Moody Center

Apr 03 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Apr 04 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 06 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 08 Des Moines, IA CASEY’S CENTER

Apr 09 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Apr 12 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Apr 14 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

Apr 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

Apr 19 Eugene, OR MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

Apr 21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Apr 22 Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena

Apr 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

May 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

May 21 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 Knoxville, TN Food City Center

May 31 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Jun 03 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Jun 04 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06 Worcester, MA DCU Center

Jun 07 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Jun 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jun 11 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Jun 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center

Jun 18 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jun 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

Jun 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Jun 24 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27 Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME

Jul 01 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center

Jul 02 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena