Journey Announces Farewell ‘Final Frontier Tour’ Across North America

By Olivia Perreault 3 minutes ago

Journey is taking one last ride. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced plans for their Final Frontier Tour—a massive, 60-date North American farewell trek launching February 28, 2026, at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Presented by AEG Presents, the tour marks the legendary band’s final chapter after more than five decades of anthemic rock, featuring a brand-new stage production and an all-hits setlist including classics like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and “Any Way You Want It.” All shows will be presented as An Evening With Journey.

The first leg of the tour includes stops in major cities such as Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, and Vancouver, wrapping up in Laredo, Texas. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with Citi cardmember presales beginning November 11 via Citi Entertainment.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said guitarist and founding member Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain added that “it’s been an incredible ride.”

“We’ve shared our music with millions, and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together,” Cain said. “We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Lead vocalist Arnel Pineda, who joined the band in 2007, said performing with Journey has been a lifelong dream.

“Every night on stage has been a dream come true,” Pineda said. “I’m honored to be part of this legacy.”

Journey’s lineup for the farewell tour features Schon, Cain, Pineda, Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass).

VIP packages, including premium tickets and exclusive merchandise, will also be available via the band’s official website.

Find their full list of 2026 dates below:

Journey | 2026 ‘Final Frontier’ Tour

Feb 28                   Hershey, PA                       GIANT Center 

Mar 02                   Pittsburgh, PA                 PPG Paints Arena

Mar 04                  Washington, D.C.        Capital One Arena

Mar 05                  Trenton, NJ                         CURE Insurance Arena

Mar 07                  Ottawa, ON                       Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 09                  Hamilton, ON                  TD Coliseum

Mar 11                  Montreal, QC                   Bell Centre

Mar 12                  Quebec City, QC           Vidéotron Centre

Mar 14                  Hartford, CT                      PeoplesBank Arena

Mar 16                  Columbus, OH               Nationwide Arena

Mar 17                  Indianapolis, IN             Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 19                  Milwaukee, WI                Fiserv Forum

Mar 21                  Memphis, TN                    FedExForum

Mar 22                  Lexington, KY                   Rupp Arena

Mar 25                  N. Little Rock, AR         Simmons Bank Arena

Mar 26                  Kansas City, MO            T-Mobile Center

Mar 28                  New Orleans, LA           Smoothie King Center

Mar 29                  Bossier City, LA              Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar 31                  Austin, TX                            Moody Center

Apr 03                   Oklahoma City, OK     Paycom Center

Apr 04                   Wichita, KS                        INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 06                   Sioux Falls, SD                Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 08                   Des Moines, IA                CASEY’S CENTER 

Apr 09                   Lincoln, NE                        Pinnacle Bank Arena 

Apr 12                   Salt Lake City, UT         Delta Center

Apr 14                   Boise, ID                               ExtraMile Arena

Apr 15                   Spokane, WA                    Spokane Arena

Apr 17                   Vancouver, BC                Pacific Coliseum

Apr 19                   Eugene, OR                        MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

Apr 21                   Sacramento, CA            Golden 1 Center

Apr 22                   Bakersfield, CA              Dignity Health Arena

Apr 24                   Fresno, CA                          Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15                  Tampa, FL                           Benchmark International Arena

May 16                  Jacksonville, FL              VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18                  Columbia, SC                  Colonial Life Arena

May 20                  Charlotte, NC                  Spectrum Center

May 21                  Greensboro, NC            First Horizon Coliseum 

May 23                  Atlantic City, NJ              Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall 

May 27                  State College, PA         Bryce Jordan Center

May 28                  Charlottesville, VA      John Paul Jones Arena

May 30                  Knoxville, TN                     Food City Center

May 31                  Savannah, GA                  Enmarket Arena

Jun 03                    Hampton, VA                    Hampton Coliseum 

Jun 04                    Roanoke, VA                     Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06                    Worcester, MA                DCU Center

Jun 07                    Manchester, NH            SNHU Arena

Jun 10                    Buffalo, NY                         KeyBank Center

Jun 11                    Allentown, PA                  PPL Center

Jun 13                    Cincinnati, OH                Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14                    Grand Rapids, MI         Van Andel Arena

Jun 17                    Evansville, IN                   Ford Center

Jun 18                    Fort Wayne, IN                Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 

Jun 20                    Champaign, IL                 State Farm Center

Jun 21                    Green Bay, WI                  Resch Center

Jun 24                    Moline, IL                             Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25                    Springfield, MO              Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27                    Tupelo, MS                         Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28                    Lafayette, LA                    CAJUNDOME

Jul 01                      Corpus Christi, TX       Hilliard Center

Jul 02                      Laredo, TX                           Sames Auto Arena