Katatonia Announces Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour

Katatonia is heading back to North America in 2026 with their newly announced Waking State Of North America Tour. The Swedish progressive metal band will bring their signature dark and atmospheric sound to venues across the U.S. and Canada early next year, performing both headline sets and select dates in support of Opeth.

The tour launches February 5 in Montclair, New Jersey, and will run through mid-March, visiting more than 25 cities across the continent. Stops include major markets like Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Toronto before wrapping March 12 in Brooklyn, New York.

General ticket sales for Katatonia’s Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour begin Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website at katatonia.com. Fans can also find Katatonia Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees commonly added on other ticketing sites.

Katatonia recently released their latest album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, in June and last toured North America in 2023.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop Feb. 5 The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ * Tickets Feb. 6 Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA * Tickets Feb. 7 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA * Tickets Feb. 9 Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets Feb. 10 Jack White Theatre – Detroit, MI * Tickets Feb. 11 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL * Tickets Feb. 12 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO * Tickets Feb. 14 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX * Tickets Feb. 15 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX * Tickets Feb. 16 Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX * Tickets Feb. 18 Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, CO * Tickets Feb. 20 The Pearl – Las Vegas, NV * Tickets Feb. 21 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA * Tickets Feb. 22 Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA * Tickets Feb. 24 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA * Tickets Feb. 25 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC * Tickets Feb. 27 August Hall – San Francisco, CA Tickets Feb. 28 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Mar. 1 Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ Tickets Mar. 3 Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX Tickets Mar. 5 The Masquerade (Hell) – Atlanta, GA Tickets Mar. 6 The Beacham – Orlando, FL Tickets Mar. 7 The Underground – Charlotte, NC Tickets Mar. 8 The Recher – Towson, MD Tickets Mar. 10 Mod Club – Toronto, ON Tickets Mar. 11 Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC Tickets Mar. 12 Elsewhere (The Hall) – Brooklyn, NY Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.