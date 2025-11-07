Katatonia Announces Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour

By Victoria Drum 4 hours ago

Katatonia is heading back to North America in 2026 with their newly announced Waking State Of North America Tour. The Swedish progressive metal band will bring their signature dark and atmospheric sound to venues across the U.S. and Canada early next year, performing both headline sets and select dates in support of Opeth.

The tour launches February 5 in Montclair, New Jersey, and will run through mid-March, visiting more than 25 cities across the continent. Stops include major markets like Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Toronto before wrapping March 12 in Brooklyn, New York.

General ticket sales for Katatonia’s Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour begin Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website at katatonia.com. Fans can also find Katatonia Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees commonly added on other ticketing sites.

Katatonia recently released their latest album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, in June and last toured North America in 2023.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Katatonia Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Feb. 5The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ *Tickets
Feb. 6Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA *Tickets
Feb. 7The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *Tickets
Feb. 9Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PATickets
Feb. 10Jack White Theatre – Detroit, MI *Tickets
Feb. 11Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL *Tickets
Feb. 12The Pageant – St. Louis, MO *Tickets
Feb. 14The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX *Tickets
Feb. 15Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX *Tickets
Feb. 16Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX *Tickets
Feb. 18Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, CO *Tickets
Feb. 20The Pearl – Las Vegas, NV *Tickets
Feb. 21Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA *Tickets
Feb. 22Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA *Tickets
Feb. 24Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA *Tickets
Feb. 25Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC *Tickets
Feb. 27August Hall – San Francisco, CATickets
Feb. 28Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CATickets
Mar. 1Nile Theater – Mesa, AZTickets
Mar. 3Come and Take It Live – Austin, TXTickets
Mar. 5The Masquerade (Hell) – Atlanta, GATickets
Mar. 6The Beacham – Orlando, FLTickets
Mar. 7The Underground – Charlotte, NCTickets
Mar. 8The Recher – Towson, MDTickets
Mar. 10Mod Club – Toronto, ONTickets
Mar. 11Le Studio TD – Montreal, QCTickets
Mar. 12Elsewhere (The Hall) – Brooklyn, NYTickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.