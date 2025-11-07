Katatonia Announces Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour

Katatonia is heading back to North America in 2026 with their newly announced Waking State Of North America Tour. The Swedish progressive metal band will bring their signature dark and atmospheric sound to venues across the U.S. and Canada early next year, performing both headline sets and select dates in support of Opeth.
The tour launches February 5 in Montclair, New Jersey, and will run through mid-March, visiting more than 25 cities across the continent. Stops include major markets like Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Toronto before wrapping March 12 in Brooklyn, New York.
General ticket sales for Katatonia’s Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour begin Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website at katatonia.com. Fans can also find Katatonia Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees commonly added on other ticketing sites.
Katatonia recently released their latest album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, in June and last toured North America in 2023.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Katatonia Waking State Of North America 2026 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|Feb. 5
|The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ *
|Tickets
|Feb. 6
|Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA *
|Tickets
|Feb. 7
|The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *
|Tickets
|Feb. 9
|Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|Feb. 10
|Jack White Theatre – Detroit, MI *
|Tickets
|Feb. 11
|Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL *
|Tickets
|Feb. 12
|The Pageant – St. Louis, MO *
|Tickets
|Feb. 14
|The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX *
|Tickets
|Feb. 15
|Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX *
|Tickets
|Feb. 16
|Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX *
|Tickets
|Feb. 18
|Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, CO *
|Tickets
|Feb. 20
|The Pearl – Las Vegas, NV *
|Tickets
|Feb. 21
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA *
|Tickets
|Feb. 22
|Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA *
|Tickets
|Feb. 24
|Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA *
|Tickets
|Feb. 25
|Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC *
|Tickets
|Feb. 27
|August Hall – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|Feb. 28
|Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|Mar. 1
|Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ
|Tickets
|Mar. 3
|Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX
|Tickets
|Mar. 5
|The Masquerade (Hell) – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|Mar. 6
|The Beacham – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|Mar. 7
|The Underground – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|Mar. 8
|The Recher – Towson, MD
|Tickets
|Mar. 10
|Mod Club – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|Mar. 11
|Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC
|Tickets
|Mar. 12
|Elsewhere (The Hall) – Brooklyn, NY
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.