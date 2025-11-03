Las Vegas Grand Prix Rolls Out Ticket Donation Program for Local Community

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix is giving fans a new way to give back, launching a Ticket Donation Program through the F1 Las Vegas app and Ticketmaster Account Manager that allows ticket holders to donate unused race tickets to local organizations.

Fans who can’t attend certain sessions can now log into their accounts, select from three Southern Nevada community partners, and transfer their tickets directly with a few clicks. The donated tickets will then be redistributed to individuals served by each organization, offering more locals the chance to experience the energy and spectacle of race week firsthand.

Participating groups include the Clark County School District, Nellis Air Force Base, and The Meals on Wheels Program, each of which will share the tickets with deserving community members.

“Las Vegas is built on community, and this program reflects our commitment to ensuring the excitement of Formula 1 reaches well beyond the circuit,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “By giving fans the ability to share their tickets, we’re opening the door for more of our neighbors to join the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience while supporting organizations that make a real difference in Southern Nevada.”

Donors will receive a confirmation email after completing their ticket transfer. While recipient information remains confidential, each participating charity will provide contact details for those who wish to request a charitable tax receipt.

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix returns this November, bringing F1’s high-speed glamour back to the Strip for another weekend of global racing and entertainment.