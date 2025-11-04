Marc Anthony Sets Las Vegas Residency for February 2026

Marc Anthony will make his Las Vegas debut with a 10-show residency at Fontainebleau. The series, titled “Vegas… My Way!”, will begin in February at the BleauLive Theater.

“This residency marks a new chapter in my journey,” Anthony said. “Las Vegas has always been about reinvention and timeless entertainment, and this show embodies that spirit. It’s a celebration of my history, my roots, and the music that has connected me to audiences around the world.”

Shows are scheduled for February 13, 14, 15, 20 and 21 as well as July 24, 25, 29 & 31 and August 1.

Fontainebleau development chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer said Anthony’s residency is a significant addition to Las Vegas entertainment. “Marc is a defining voice of our generation, who personifies Fontainebleau’s decades-long legacy of creating extraordinary moments that become unforgettable memories,” Soffer said.

“Marc Anthony’s ‘VEGAS… MY WAY!’ is a milestone for Las Vegas entertainment, and we look forward to making history when he takes the BleauLive Theater stage in 2026,” Soffer continued.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 6, at 10 a.m. PT through the Fontainebleau website.

