Maren Morris Extends ‘The Dreamsicle Tour’ Into 2026 With 12 New Dates

Maren Morris has announced 12 additional dates for her “Dreamsicle Tour,” extending the run into 2026.

The new leg will begin on April 15 in Nashville, Indiana, at Brown Country Music Center. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Greensville, North Charleston, Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Austin and Houston before wrapping up on May 3 in Dallas at Majestic Theater.

The 2026 extension follows a 40-date tour through 2025, continuing Morris’ extensive run of performances across North America.

As part of the tour’s next phase, Morris will continue her partnership with No Kid Hungry, donating $1 from every ticket sold to the organization’s campaign to end childhood hunger in the United States. Morris and the Lunatics Fund will also contribute an additional $10,000 to the cause.

Morris shared in a statement, “1 in 5 children rely on SNAP benefits for food. With those benefits lapsed, millions of families are left wondering where their next meal will come from.”

“No Kid Hungry does such incredible work directly within local communities around the country, and I’m so grateful we can join forces to support our neighbors during such a difficult time,” Morris continued.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. A Lunatics Presale opens November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning November 6 at the same time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Morris’ official website.

A complete list of newly announced dates can be found below:

4/15 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

4/17 – Peace Center – Greenville, SC

4/18 – High Water Festival – North Charleston, SC

4/21 – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa – Tampa, FL

4/23 – The Fillmore Miami Beach – Miami, FL

4/24 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

4/25 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW – Fort Myers, FL

4/27 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL

4/28 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL

4/30 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

5/02 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/03 – Majestic Theater – Dallas, TX



