Maroon 5 and OneRepublic to Headline BST Hyde Park 2026

Maroon 5 has been added to the 2026 BST Hyde Park lineup. The band will headline the July 3 show alongside OneRepublic.

The announcement was made this week, with Maroon 5 confirming their return to London. “London, we’re coming back!! We’re excited to announce we’ll be headlining BST Hyde Park on July 3, 2026 with special guests @OneRepublic,” the band said in a statement.

Maroon 5 is currently on their Love Is Like Tour across the U.S., performing songs from their eighth studio album of the same name. The trek includes upcoming shows in Dallas, North Little Rock, Atlanta, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, New York, Boston, Cleveland, and Detroit. The band will close out the year with a New Year’s Eve concert at Atlantis – The Palm in Dubai on December 31.

BST Hyde Park 2026 will also coincide with the launch of its sister event, the Roundhay Festival in Leeds. That festival will feature Pitbull and Kesha on July 3 and Lewis Capaldi on July 4, with additional acts still to be announced. Additionally, next year’s lineup includes Garth Brooks on June 27, marking his first U.K. appearance in nearly 30 years.

Tickets for BST Hyde Park 2026 featuring Maroon 5 and OneRepublic go on sale November 12. More details on supporting acts will be revealed in the coming months.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Maroon 5’s official website.