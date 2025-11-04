Max Amini in New York: Madison Square Garden tickets on sale

Max Amini brings his quick-witted humor and sharp storytelling to Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. Known for his stand-up that bridges cultures and generations, Amini’s live performances have earned him a loyal fan base worldwide.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Max Amini’s comedy connects through clever observations about identity, family, and modern life. His Madison Square Garden date marks one of the biggest stops on his U.S. tour, reflecting his growing influence as one of today’s most engaging comedians.

Expect a mix of new material, audience interaction, and the spontaneous humor that has become his trademark. With demand strong for his New York performance, early ticket purchases are recommended.

