Monumental Sports & Entertainment Expands Partnership with Ticketmaster

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) has named Ticketmaster as the newest Founding Partner for its reimagined arena in Washington, D.C.

The multiyear partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between MSE and Ticketmaster as both organizations rethink the modern live event experience with a frictionless, hyper-personalized and digitally enhanced approach that sets a new bar for arena operations and guest engagement.

“With Ticketmaster as a Founding Partner, we’re not only bringing cutting-edge ticketing technology to our fans, but we’re also ensuring a smarter, safer, and more customized journey – from entering the building to enjoying every moment inside it,” Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE said in a statement.

“We are proud to partner with a company so deeply aligned with our mission to revitalize downtown D.C. and deliver unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint,” Stone continued.

The partnership will play a central role in the ongoing $800+ million, multi-phase transformation of MSE’s Capital One Arena, incorporating Ticketmaster into the design, technology stack and fan experience strategy.

Ticketmaster’s platform spans MSE’s teams – including the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics – as well as concerts, family shows and special events at Capital One Arena and other MSE venues. The collaboration also extends to MSE’s media platform, Monumental Sports Network (MNMT), including broadcasts, in-arena content, digital and original programming.

Ticketmaster joins United Airlines and Vanda Pharmaceuticals as the third Founding Partner in MSE’s arena transformation initiative — a major investment that aims to revitalize downtown Washington, D.C.

“As MSE reimagines the in-venue experience through innovative infrastructure, immersive content and transformative technology, Ticketmaster is excited to support this new era of live entertainment where fans come first and experiences come alive,” Marla Ostroff, Managing Director of North America at Ticketmaster, noted in a statement.

“We’re proud to work alongside MSE and local partners and leaders to make every visit unforgettable and keep D.C. at the heart of live entertainment.”