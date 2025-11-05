Primavera Sound Porto 2026: The xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack

Primavera Sound Porto has revealed the lineup for its 2026 edition, returning to Parque da Cidade from June 11–14 with an ambitious and eclectic roster that balances legendary names and forward-thinking new acts.

Headlining next year’s festival are The xx, Gorillaz, and Massive Attack — three acts known for shaping modern music and rarely sharing a bill. The xx will make their long-awaited return to Porto 14 years after their last appearance, while Gorillaz are set to debut tracks from their upcoming album The Mountain. Massive Attack will bring their influential Bristol sound to Primavera Sound Porto for the first time.

They’ll be joined by IDLES, Big Thief, Ethel Cain, and Bad Gyal, alongside rising stars like JADE, KNEECAP, Slowdive, Dijon, Oklou, Amaarae, and rusowsky. The festival’s signature mix of genres continues across its 55-artist lineup, spanning from Sudan Archives’ orchestral dance sounds and Melt-Banana’s noise-rock to the fados of Gisela João and the psychedelic pop of Panda Bear.

Primavera Sound Porto will also highlight homegrown and Iberian talent, including NAPA, PAUS, emmy Curl, Rita Vian, Capicua, Inês Marques Lucas, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, and Aiko el grupo.

The festival concludes on Sunday, June 14, with the return of Primavera Bits, a full day of electronic music featuring Peggy Gou, Dixon, Xinobi, and SuM, transforming Parque da Cidade into a massive outdoor dance floor.

Now in its 13th year, Primavera Sound Porto remains the sister event to Barcelona’s flagship festival while cultivating its own identity within the global live music calendar.

Tickets:

General admission (€180 plus fees) and VIP (€275 plus fees) passes are available exclusively via Fever, with instalment plans through Kaboodle and perks for Revolut users. Find tickets here.