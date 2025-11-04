Sabrina Claudio Sets 2026 North American Tour

Sabrina Claudio will return to the stage in 2026 with her Fall In Love With Her North American headline tour.

The 15-date tour begins March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, at House of Blues. From there, the singer-songwriter is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia before wrapping up on March 29 in Washington DC at The Howard Theatre.

The tour supports Claudio’s fifth studio album, Fall In Love With Her, which was released in June 2025.

In addition to her solo work, Claudio has made a mark as a songwriter. She co-wrote the Grammy-winning “Plastic Off the Sofa” for Beyoncé and “Best Ever” by Chris Brown featuring Maeta. Her collaborations also include Marshmello, ZHU, Tyga, Alicia Keys, and The Weeknd, further establishing her influence in modern music.

Tickets for the tour will be available through the artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with the general on-sale starting Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Claudio’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tue Mar 03 | Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues

Thu Mar 05 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 07 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

Sun Mar 08 | Dallas, TX | The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Mon Mar 09 | Austin, TX | Emo’s

Fri Mar 13 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Sat Mar 14 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Sun Mar 15 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Tue Mar 17 | Denver, CO | Summit

Thu Mar 19 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues

Sun Mar 22 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House

Tue Mar 24 | Boston, MA | Big Night Live

Fri Mar 27 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square

Sat Mar 28 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

Sun Mar 29 | Washington, DC | The Howard Theatre