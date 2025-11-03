Selena Gomez Raises $600,000 at Third Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez brought together star power and purpose in Los Angeles on October 29, hosting her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit and raising $600,000 for mental health initiatives.

Hosted by late-night personality Jimmy Kimmel, the evening featured performances from Laufey and The Marías, who joined Gomez for photos on the red carpet. The event drew an A-list crowd, including Gomez’s husband and producer Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Dicky, Jake Shane, Jay Shetty, and other notable guests.

The $600,000 raised on site through guest commitments marks another milestone in the Rare Impact Fund’s ongoing mission to raise $100 million for global mental health resources and education programs. Founded five years ago in conjunction with Gomez’s billion-dollar Rare Beauty brand, the fund continues to champion expanded access to mental health support for young people around the world.

“Mental health is personal for me,” Gomez shared in a statement on the organization’s website. “I went a long time without the support I needed because I didn’t understand what I was feeling. After experiencing what seemed like endless highs and lows that would take me out for weeks at a time, I finally found the help to see what I was going through.”

Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 as part of her broader commitment to mental health advocacy, pledging one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to the initiative. This year’s benefit builds on that effort, reinforcing her goal to reduce stigma and expand access to care for young people in underserved communities.