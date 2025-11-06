Steve Martin, Martin Short Set 13-Date U.S. Tour for 2026

Steve Martin and Martin Short will hit the road together once again in 2026 for a new comedy tour titled “The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short.”

The tour is scheduled to begin January 29 in San Antonio at Majestic Theatre. From there, the comedy duo are slated to make stops in Austin, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Washington DC, Hershey, Savannah and Birmingham before wrapping up with back-to-back dates in Cleveland on April 24 and 25 at KeyBank State Theatre.

Joining Martin and Short on tour will be Jeff Babko & The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Notably, Martin and Short are currently wrapping up their 2025 “The Dukes of Funnytown! Tour,” which continues through early December. Upcoming performances include three shows in Boston, followed by stops in Akron, Pittsburgh and Albany before their last stop in 2025 in Wallingford on December 5 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Steve Martin website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/07 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre (early show)

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

11/20 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

12/04 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

12/05 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

01/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

01/30 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

01/31 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

02/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

02/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre (early show)

02/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/13 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

03/14 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre (early show)

03/14 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

04/11 — Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

04/12 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/25 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

04/26 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre