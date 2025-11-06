Steve Martin, Martin Short Set 13-Date U.S. Tour for 2026

By Victoria Drum 9 seconds ago

Steve Martin and Martin Short will hit the road together once again in 2026 for a new comedy tour titled “The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short.” 

The tour is scheduled to begin January 29 in San Antonio at Majestic Theatre. From there, the comedy duo are slated to make stops in Austin, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Washington DC, Hershey, Savannah and Birmingham before wrapping up with back-to-back dates in Cleveland on April 24 and 25 at KeyBank State Theatre. 

Joining Martin and Short on tour will be Jeff Babko & The Steep Canyon Rangers. 

Notably, Martin and Short are currently wrapping up their 2025 “The Dukes of Funnytown! Tour,” which continues through early December. Upcoming performances include three shows in Boston, followed by stops in Akron, Pittsburgh and Albany before their last stop in 2025 in Wallingford on December 5 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre. 

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Steve Martin website

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Steve Martin and Martin Short 2025-2026 Tour Dates

11/07 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre 

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre (early show)  

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre 

11/20 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts 

11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts 

12/04 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre 

12/05 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre 

01/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre 

01/30 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall 

01/31 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall 

02/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre 

02/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre (early show) 

02/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre 

03/13 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall 

03/14 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre (early show) 

03/14 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre 

04/11 — Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater 

04/12 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall 

04/25 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre  

04/26 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre 