STUDY: Where Americans Spend the Most on Live Entertainment

Live entertainment is booming — and so are the prices. In the third quarter of 2025, the average concert ticket cost $128.46, up 34% from the same period just six years earlier, according to Pollstar. Among the top 100 touring artists this year, the average show grossed more than $2.4 million, up 29% from a year ago. Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour alone grossed more than $2 billion in 2023 and 2024, with the average ticket hitting a staggering $1,088, The New York Times reported.

Even with rising costs, Americans are showing up in record numbers. A 2024 Deloitte survey found that 61% of consumers attended at least one live event — from concerts to comedy shows and theater — in the past six months, averaging seven events each. For many, especially younger generations, the emotional payoff of seeing their favorite artists in person outweighs the financial hit. Yet so-called “funflation” has made entertainment costlier, with nearly 60% of consumers skipping an event they wanted to attend because of price.

To better understand how this spending varies nationwide, Ticket-Compare.com analyzed federal data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Census Bureau, and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis between 2014 and 2024. The findings reveal where Americans spend the most — and least — on live entertainment such as concerts and theater, excluding sports events.

Key Findings

Spendiest and Most Thrifty States: Virginia tops the list, with residents spending an average of $446 per person on live entertainment in 2024. Mississippi ranks last at just $25 per person — only 6% of Virginia’s level.

Virginia tops the list, with residents spending an average of $446 per person on live entertainment in 2024. Mississippi ranks last at just $25 per person — only 6% of Virginia’s level. Coastal States Spend More: Hawaii ($408), California ($322), Massachusetts ($233), New York ($220), and Maryland ($171) joined Virginia in the top spenders.

Hawaii ($408), California ($322), Massachusetts ($233), New York ($220), and Maryland ($171) joined Virginia in the top spenders. Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. Entertainment Hotspots Spend Less: Louisiana ($41) and Tennessee ($47) ranked low, likely due to local access to free or low-cost entertainment and high levels of concert tourism.

Louisiana ($41) and Tennessee ($47) ranked low, likely due to local access to free or low-cost entertainment and high levels of concert tourism. Spending Rises Sharply in Top States: Between 2014 and 2024, spending rose by over $100 in Virginia (+$199), Hawaii (+$178), California (+$175), Georgia (+$132), Missouri (+$113), and Minnesota (+$106).

Biggest Spenders

Virginia leads the nation with an average of $446 per person spent on live entertainment in 2024. Hawaii follows at $408, while California ranks third at $322. Rounding out the top five are Missouri ($237) and Massachusetts ($233). California also dominates in overall spending, with residents collectively shelling out nearly $12.68 billion — almost three times as much as New York, which ranked No. 7 per capita at $220 and totaled $4.37 billion in spending.

Lowest Spenders

Mississippi ranked as the most frugal state, averaging just $25 per person in 2024. Kansas ($30), West Virginia ($37), Louisiana ($41), and Iowa ($43) followed closely. These lower-spending states often have smaller populations, lower incomes, or more access to local, low-cost entertainment options that aren’t reflected in formal spending data. Wyoming recorded the lowest overall spending total at $36.2 million, followed by North Dakota ($37.1 million) and South Dakota ($56.5 million).

Where Spending Has Changed the Most

Virginia has held the top spot since 2014, but the gap widened significantly. Virginians spent $199 more per person in 2024 than a decade earlier — the largest increase of any state. Hawaii (+$178), California (+$175), Georgia (+$132), and Missouri (+$113) also saw major jumps. Meanwhile, Kansas recorded the smallest gain, rising just $4 per person over ten years. Even so, no state saw a decline in live entertainment spending between 2014 and 2024.

How to Find the Best Deals on Tickets

Compare prices before you buy: Ticket prices can vary widely between sellers. Visit Ticket-Compare.com to compare listings from verified vendors and find the best price.

Ticket prices can vary widely between sellers. Visit Ticket-Compare.com to compare listings from verified vendors and find the best price. Look for off-peak events: Midweek or off-season shows can offer better value and availability.

Midweek or off-season shows can offer better value and availability. Set up price alerts: Track your favorite events and get notified when ticket prices drop.

Track your favorite events and get notified when ticket prices drop. Check last-minute deals: Flexible fans can often score big savings through last-minute listings.

Flexible fans can often score big savings through last-minute listings. Buy from trusted sources: Avoid scams and hidden fees by using verified sellers — Ticket-Compare.com only lists reputable platforms.

Conclusion

While live entertainment costs continue to climb, the data shows Americans’ enthusiasm remains stronger than ever. From Virginia’s high-spending concertgoers to Mississippi’s budget-conscious music fans, the ways people invest in live experiences reflect cultural priorities and access to events as much as economic means. As demand continues to rise, platforms that help consumers compare and save — like Ticket-Compare.com — are becoming essential tools for fans determined to keep the live experience alive.

Methodology

The ranking measures per-person spending on live entertainment (excluding sports) in each U.S. state for 2024, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Census Bureau, and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. A secondary ranking analyzed changes from 2014–2024, adjusting for population and income to validate spending trends.