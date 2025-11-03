The Neighbourhood Announces The Wourld Tour

The Neighbourhood is hitting the road for their “The Wourld Tour” in 2026, marking the band’s return to global stages after several years away. The extensive trek will take the alt-rock group across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania beginning in March and running through October.

The tour kicks off March 28 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and winds through major cities including Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Seoul before wrapping up October 9 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Artist Presale for the tour begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time in all territories, with general onsale following Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find ticketing details via the band’s official website at thenbhd.com. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees — visit The Neighbourhood Tickets for current listings.

Known for hits like “Sweater Weather,” “Daddy Issues,” and “R.I.P. 2 My Youth,” The Neighbourhood gained a devoted following with their atmospheric blend of alternative rock, R&B, and pop. Their 2013 debut album, I Love You., established their sound and style, while subsequent releases such as Wiped Out! and Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones expanded their sonic palette.

The new tour comes in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))), set for release November 14.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City March 28, 2026 Moody Center – Austin, TX March 31, 2026 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX April 2, 2026 Armory – Minneapolis, MN April 6, 2026 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON April 8, 2026 TD Garden – Boston, MA April 10, 2026 The Anthem – Washington, DC April 14, 2026 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY April 27, 2026 KüçükÇiftlik Park – Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2026 Sportovní hala Fortuna – Prague, Czech Republic May 2, 2026 TAURON Arena – Krakow, Poland May 4, 2026 Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy May 5, 2026 THE HALL – Zurich, Switzerland May 7, 2026 Velodrom – Berlin, Germany May 8, 2026 Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands May 10, 2026 Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany May 12, 2026 Zenith – Paris, France May 13, 2026 Forest National – Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2026 The O2 – London, UK May 17, 2026 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland July 4, 2026 Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ July 7, 2026 The Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, Australia July 10, 2026 Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia July 14, 2026 The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore July 18, 2026 Istora Senayan – Jakarta, Indonesia July 20, 2026 TBA – Seoul, South Korea September 21, 2026 Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico September 23, 2026 Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico September 25, 2026 Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico October 2, 2026 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC October 3, 2026 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA October 5, 2026 Moda Center – Portland, OR October 7, 2026 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA October 9, 2026 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

