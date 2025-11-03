The Neighbourhood Announces The Wourld Tour

By Victoria Drum 2 hours ago

The Neighbourhood is hitting the road for their “The Wourld Tour” in 2026, marking the band’s return to global stages after several years away. The extensive trek will take the alt-rock group across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania beginning in March and running through October.

The tour kicks off March 28 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and winds through major cities including Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Seoul before wrapping up October 9 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Artist Presale for the tour begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time in all territories, with general onsale following Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find ticketing details via the band’s official website at thenbhd.com. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees — visit The Neighbourhood Tickets for current listings.

Known for hits like “Sweater Weather,” “Daddy Issues,” and “R.I.P. 2 My Youth,” The Neighbourhood gained a devoted following with their atmospheric blend of alternative rock, R&B, and pop. Their 2013 debut album, I Love You., established their sound and style, while subsequent releases such as Wiped Out! and Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones expanded their sonic palette.

The new tour comes in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))), set for release November 14.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Neighbourhood “The World Tour” Dates

DateVenue and City
March 28, 2026Moody Center – Austin, TX
March 31, 2026Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
April 2, 2026Armory – Minneapolis, MN
April 6, 2026Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
April 8, 2026TD Garden – Boston, MA
April 10, 2026The Anthem – Washington, DC
April 14, 2026Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
April 27, 2026KüçükÇiftlik Park – Istanbul, Turkey
May 1, 2026Sportovní hala Fortuna – Prague, Czech Republic
May 2, 2026TAURON Arena – Krakow, Poland
May 4, 2026Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy
May 5, 2026THE HALL – Zurich, Switzerland
May 7, 2026Velodrom – Berlin, Germany
May 8, 2026Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 10, 2026Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
May 12, 2026Zenith – Paris, France
May 13, 2026Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
May 15, 2026The O2 – London, UK
May 17, 20263Arena – Dublin, Ireland
July 4, 2026Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ
July 7, 2026The Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, Australia
July 10, 2026Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia
July 14, 2026The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore
July 18, 2026Istora Senayan – Jakarta, Indonesia
July 20, 2026TBA – Seoul, South Korea
September 21, 2026Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico
September 23, 2026Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico
September 25, 2026Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico
October 2, 2026Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
October 3, 2026WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
October 5, 2026Moda Center – Portland, OR
October 7, 2026Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
October 9, 2026Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

