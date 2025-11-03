The Neighbourhood Announces The Wourld Tour

The Neighbourhood is hitting the road for their “The Wourld Tour” in 2026, marking the band’s return to global stages after several years away. The extensive trek will take the alt-rock group across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania beginning in March and running through October.
The tour kicks off March 28 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and winds through major cities including Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Seoul before wrapping up October 9 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Artist Presale for the tour begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time in all territories, with general onsale following Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find ticketing details via the band’s official website at thenbhd.com. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees — visit The Neighbourhood Tickets for current listings.
Known for hits like “Sweater Weather,” “Daddy Issues,” and “R.I.P. 2 My Youth,” The Neighbourhood gained a devoted following with their atmospheric blend of alternative rock, R&B, and pop. Their 2013 debut album, I Love You., established their sound and style, while subsequent releases such as Wiped Out! and Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones expanded their sonic palette.
The new tour comes in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))), set for release November 14.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Neighbourhood “The World Tour” Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|March 28, 2026
|Moody Center – Austin, TX
|March 31, 2026
|Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
|April 2, 2026
|Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|April 6, 2026
|Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
|April 8, 2026
|TD Garden – Boston, MA
|April 10, 2026
|The Anthem – Washington, DC
|April 14, 2026
|Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
|April 27, 2026
|KüçükÇiftlik Park – Istanbul, Turkey
|May 1, 2026
|Sportovní hala Fortuna – Prague, Czech Republic
|May 2, 2026
|TAURON Arena – Krakow, Poland
|May 4, 2026
|Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy
|May 5, 2026
|THE HALL – Zurich, Switzerland
|May 7, 2026
|Velodrom – Berlin, Germany
|May 8, 2026
|Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
|May 10, 2026
|Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
|May 12, 2026
|Zenith – Paris, France
|May 13, 2026
|Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
|May 15, 2026
|The O2 – London, UK
|May 17, 2026
|3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
|July 4, 2026
|Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ
|July 7, 2026
|The Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, Australia
|July 10, 2026
|Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia
|July 14, 2026
|The Star Theatre – Singapore, Singapore
|July 18, 2026
|Istora Senayan – Jakarta, Indonesia
|July 20, 2026
|TBA – Seoul, South Korea
|September 21, 2026
|Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico
|September 23, 2026
|Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico
|September 25, 2026
|Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico
|October 2, 2026
|Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
|October 3, 2026
|WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
|October 5, 2026
|Moda Center – Portland, OR
|October 7, 2026
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
|October 9, 2026
|Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”