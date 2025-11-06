The Neighbourhood in San Francisco — tickets on sale

Alt-rock outfit The Neighbourhood brings its moody, cinematic sound to Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Oct. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The historic venue’s expansive floor and crisp production are ideal for the band’s atmospheric hits and deep cuts.

Known for tracks that blend alternative rock with sleek pop textures, The Neighbourhood’s live shows lean into dynamic lighting and dense soundscapes. Expect favorites alongside newer material that showcases the band’s evolving style. Bill Graham Civic’s central location makes it easy for fans across the Bay Area to join the crowd for a fall night of live music.

Consider public transit or rideshare to streamline arrival, then settle in for a set that moves from slow-burn grooves to big, cathartic choruses. For fans and newcomers alike, this San Francisco date promises an immersive concert experience.

