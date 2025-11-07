The Pretty Reckless to Support AC/DC’s 2026 Tour

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless | Photo by Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

AC/DC fans are in for a treat; The Pretty Reckless have officially been announced as direct support for the legendary rockers’ upcoming run.

Earlier this month, the rock group revealed an extension to their “Power Up Tour” with dates across North and South America in 2026. The run February 24 at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil. From there, the tour will stop in Chile and Argentina before heading north to Mexico City.

The North American leg is set to kick off on July 11 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. AC/DC is then slated to make stops in cities such as Columbus, San Antonio, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Vancouver, Atlanta, Montreal and East Rutherford before wrapping up on September 29 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Pretty Reckless revealed that they’ll be opening the show across all dates.

FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK 🎸 We will be joining AC/DC in North America AND South America for the 2026 #PowerUpTour ⚡️⚡️⚡️tickets on sale Friday Nov 7 at 10am https://t.co/FAQJertJ2b pic.twitter.com/JbcKziWOkQ — The Pretty Reckless (@TPROfficial) November 4, 2025

The Pretty Reckless, led by Taylor Momsen, just released the single “For I Am Death” in August, marking their first new track in four years. Momsen also dropped Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas on Halloween; the EP includes singles “Where Are You Christmas?” and “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?” — paying homage to her days as Cindy Lou Who in How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Find AC/DC’s tour dates with The Pretty Reckless below:

AC/DC Power Up Tour 2026

02-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do MorumBIS

03-11 Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

03-23 Buenos, Aires – Estadio River Plate

04-07 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

07-11 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

07-15 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

07-19 Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

07-24 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

07-28 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

08-01 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-05 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

08-09 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

08-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

08-27 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08-31 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

09-04 South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

09-08 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

09-12 Montreal, Quebec – Parc Jean-Drapeau

09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09-25 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field