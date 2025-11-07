The Red Clay Strays to Headline Madison Square Garden in August 2026

The Red Clay Strays will headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the first time on August 9, 2026. The concert, titled “Live at Madison Square Garden,” will feature special guests The Revivalists and Brent Cobb. The performance will also be recorded live.

Lead vocalist Brandon Coleman shared his excitement about the milestone, saying, “Never would have thought we’d be headlining Madison Square Garden. We are very grateful to be checking this one off the bucket list.”

The announcement follows a successful run for the Alabama-based group. Earlier this year, The Red Clay Strays completed the North American leg of their sold-out “Get Right Tour” and were confirmed for their first appearance at Stagecoach Festival in April 2026. They also received their second consecutive nomination for *Vocal Group of the Year* at the CMA Awards.

The Red Clay Strays have a full schedule ahead of their Madison Square Garden debut. Their 2025 dates include international stops at London’s Hackney Church and The Roundhouse, Dublin’s National Stadium, and Belfast’s Ulster Hall. U.S. shows include performances at St. Pete Country Fest in Florida and two nights at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Their 2026 itinerary begins with appearances at Two Step Inn in Georgetown, Texas, on April 19, Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 24, Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 24, and Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, on June 13.

Presales for the Madison Square Garden show will take place from Tuesday, November 11 at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, November 13 at 10:59 p.m. CT / 11:59 p.m. ET. General tickets go on sale Friday, November 14 at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET through the band’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

November 8 – Hackney Church – London, United Kingdom

November 9 – The Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom

November 11 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland

November 13 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, United Kingdom

November 23 – St. Pete Country Fest – United Central, FL

December 4 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

December 5 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NN

April 19 – Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

April 24 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

May 24 – Patriotic Festival – Norfolk, VA

June 13 – Buckeye Country Superfest – Columbus, OH

August 9 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY