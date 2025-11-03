TWICE Break Oceania Record With Sold-Out ‘THIS IS FOR’ Tour

Twice performs during their 2022 Twice 4th World Tour "III" at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX | Photo by Steven Anthony Hammock via Wikimedia Commons

TWICE have officially set a new benchmark for K-pop in Oceania. Live Nation Australia announced that the group’s upcoming THIS IS FOR Tour has broken the record for the best-selling K-pop tour in the region, with more than 50,000 tickets sold across Sydney and Melbourne.

The milestone underscores TWICE’s growing impact and the genre’s surging popularity in Australia. The record-breaking demand follows their massive READY TO BE World Tour, which drew 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities.

For this latest global trek—their sixth—TWICE are introducing an all-new 360-degree stage design that promises to make every seat feel close to the action.

“The response to TWICE’s THIS IS FOR Tour has been incredible,” said Wenona Lok of Live Nation Australasia. “To see this level of excitement from fans right across Australia really speaks to TWICE’s impact and how far K-pop has come here. This tour is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular high-production live experiences we’ve seen on these shores.”

The Oceania run marks just the start of TWICE’s THIS IS FOR World Tour, which will continue through Asia, North America, and Europe into 2026. The group also recently performed at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, adding to a streak of headline-making appearances that reinforce their status as one of global pop’s most influential acts.

Tickets and tour details are available at LiveNation.com.au.