Two Arrested After Climbing Tower Mid-Concert at Metallica’s Perth Gig

Two concertgoers attempted to pull-off a dangerous stunt at Metallica’s show in Perth, Australia over the weekend.

A 20-year-old man from Carey Park and 23-year-old man from Australind scaled a tower inside the venue while Metallica performed “One.” Police arrived on scene, instructed the men to come down, and placed them under arrest.

According to News.com.au, a Western Australia Police Spokesperson said that “it will be alleged the men climbed up the central tower inside the bowl at the Metallica concert held at Optus Stadium on Saturday.” Both men were charged with trespassing.

See the video, captured on TikTok, below:

Metallica is currently touring Australia and New Zealand. They’re scheduled to stop at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium next, followed by gigs throughout the month before wrapping-up in Auckland, New Zealand on November 19.

The rockers also recently revealed their first live shows of 2026; they’ll appear across the U.K. and Europe, kicking-off a little less than a year from now on May 9, 2026 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. From there, they’re set to perform in cities like Frankfurt, Budapest, Glasgow, and Cardiff before wrapping-up with a two-night stay at the London Stadium early July.