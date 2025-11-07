Wolfmother Marks 20 Years with 2026 North American Tour

By Victoria Drum 3 hours ago

Australian rock band Wolfmother is celebrating two decades of music with the announcement of their 20th Anniversary North American Tour.

Kicking off June 7 in Austin, Texas, the tour will see Wolfmother hit major cities including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles before wrapping July 12 in San Diego, California. The run spans over 20 shows, giving fans across the U.S. and Canada the chance to experience the band’s catalog of hits from their acclaimed debut album through their latest releases.

An artist pre-sale is underway now using the code WOLFPACK26 via Ticketmaster, with a general on-sale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details at Wolfmother.com.

Formed in Sydney in 2004, Wolfmother broke through with their self-titled debut album in 2005, earning international acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Wolfmother 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
06/07Emo’s – Austin, TXTickets
06/08House of Blues – Houston, TXTickets
06/09Granada Theater – Dallas, TXTickets
06/13Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GATickets
06/15The Orange Peel – Asheville, NCTickets
06/16The Fillmore – Charlotte, NCTickets
06/17The NorVa – Norfolk, VATickets
06/199:30 Club – Washington, D.C.Tickets
06/20Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PATickets
06/21Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MATickets
06/23Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NYTickets
06/24History – Toronto, ONTickets
06/26Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MITickets
06/28First Avenue – Minneapolis, MNTickets
06/30Ogden Theatre – Denver, COTickets
07/01The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
07/03Revolution Hall – Portland, ORTickets
07/04Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BCTickets
07/05The Showbox – Seattle, WATickets
07/07Channel 24 – Sacramento, CATickets
07/09Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CATickets
07/11The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CATickets
07/12The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.