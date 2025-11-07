Wolfmother Marks 20 Years with 2026 North American Tour

Australian rock band Wolfmother is celebrating two decades of music with the announcement of their 20th Anniversary North American Tour.

Kicking off June 7 in Austin, Texas, the tour will see Wolfmother hit major cities including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles before wrapping July 12 in San Diego, California. The run spans over 20 shows, giving fans across the U.S. and Canada the chance to experience the band’s catalog of hits from their acclaimed debut album through their latest releases.

An artist pre-sale is underway now using the code WOLFPACK26 via Ticketmaster, with a general on-sale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details at Wolfmother.com.

Formed in Sydney in 2004, Wolfmother broke through with their self-titled debut album in 2005, earning international acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop 06/07 Emo’s – Austin, TX Tickets 06/08 House of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets 06/09 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX Tickets 06/13 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Tickets 06/15 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC Tickets 06/16 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC Tickets 06/17 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA Tickets 06/19 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C. Tickets 06/20 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 06/21 Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA Tickets 06/23 Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY Tickets 06/24 History – Toronto, ON Tickets 06/26 Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI Tickets 06/28 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN Tickets 06/30 Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO Tickets 07/01 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 07/03 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR Tickets 07/04 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Tickets 07/05 The Showbox – Seattle, WA Tickets 07/07 Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA Tickets 07/09 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA Tickets 07/11 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 07/12 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA Tickets

