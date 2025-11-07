Wolfmother Marks 20 Years with 2026 North American Tour

Australian rock band Wolfmother is celebrating two decades of music with the announcement of their 20th Anniversary North American Tour.
Kicking off June 7 in Austin, Texas, the tour will see Wolfmother hit major cities including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles before wrapping July 12 in San Diego, California. The run spans over 20 shows, giving fans across the U.S. and Canada the chance to experience the band’s catalog of hits from their acclaimed debut album through their latest releases.
An artist pre-sale is underway now using the code WOLFPACK26 via Ticketmaster, with a general on-sale beginning Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing details at Wolfmother.com.
Formed in Sydney in 2004, Wolfmother broke through with their self-titled debut album in 2005, earning international acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Wolfmother 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|06/07
|Emo’s – Austin, TX
|06/08
|House of Blues – Houston, TX
|06/09
|Granada Theater – Dallas, TX
|06/13
|Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA
|06/15
|The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
|06/16
|The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
|06/17
|The NorVa – Norfolk, VA
|06/19
|9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.
|06/20
|Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
|06/21
|Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA
|06/23
|Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY
|06/24
|History – Toronto, ON
|06/26
|Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI
|06/28
|First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
|06/30
|Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
|07/01
|The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
|07/03
|Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
|07/04
|Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
|07/05
|The Showbox – Seattle, WA
|07/07
|Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA
|07/09
|Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
|07/11
|The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
|07/12
|The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
