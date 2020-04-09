Lady Gaga Takes Over Mid-Week Best-Selling Events List
Top Events April 9, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
The pop icon was followed by Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick’s fall tour, Justin Bieber’s Changes trek, and George Strait’s gig at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium. Other artists who were hot commodities of the day include country’s Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, and Luke Combs, rising pop star Melanie Martinez, metal group Aventura, and rock’s Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. Iliza Shlesinger, Billy Joel, and Alicia Keys also sold well.
The Navy Midshipmen game versus Army West Point Black Knights took the No. 2 spot for the match this December, followed by four day passes to this year’s rescheduled CMA Music Festival in June 2021.
Sebastian Maniscalco’s stand-up show and various performances of Broadway’s Hamilton were also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 8, 2020
- Lady Gaga (August 19, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ)
- Navy Midshipmen v. Army West Point Black Knights (December 12, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA)
- Sebastian Maniscalco (June 27, 2020 @ Borgata Events Center — Atlantic City, NJ)
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN)
- Hamilton (July 21, 2020 @ Richard Rogers Theatre — New York, NY)
- Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (August 30, 2020 @ The Cynthia Woods Theater — Spring, TX)
- Justin Bieber (June 2, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV)
- Kane Brown (July 29, 2020 @ The York Fairgrounds — York, PA)
- Melanie Martinez – Musician (June 24, 2020 @ Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY)
- Aventura (July 8, 2020 @ Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 26, 2020 @ FedEx Forum — Memphis, TN)
- George Strait, Little Big Town, & Chris Stapleton (August 22, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN)
- Alicia Keys (August 7, 2020 @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor — Oxon Hill, MD)
- Billy Joel (September 11, 2020 @ Great American Ballpark — Cincinnati, OH)
- Joan Jett and The Blackhearts (September 10, 2020 @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theater — Red Bank, NJ)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (July 17, 2020 @ Shoreline Amphitheater — Mountain View, CA)
- Hamilton (July 19, 2020 @ Richard Rogers Theater — New York, NY)
- Iliza Shlesinger (September 11, 2020 @ Northrop Auditorium — Minneapolis, MN)
- Cody Johnson (June 19, 2020 @ Coca-Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA)
- Hamilton (May 16, 2021 @ Paramount Theatre — Seattle, WA)
