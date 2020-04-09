Lady Gaga Takes Over Mid-Week Best-Selling Events List

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The pop icon was followed by Rod Stewart & Cheap...

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

The pop icon was followed by Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick’s fall tour, Justin Bieber’s Changes trek, and George Strait’s gig at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium. Other artists who were hot commodities of the day include country’s Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, and Luke Combs, rising pop star Melanie Martinez, metal group Aventura, and rock’s Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. Iliza Shlesinger, Billy Joel, and Alicia Keys also sold well.

The Navy Midshipmen game versus Army West Point Black Knights took the No. 2 spot for the match this December, followed by four day passes to this year’s rescheduled CMA Music Festival in June 2021.

Sebastian Maniscalco’s stand-up show and various performances of Broadway’s Hamilton were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 8, 2020