For the first time in years following her Las Vegas Residency, pop icon Lady Gaga has revealed six world tour dates to support her forthcoming record.

The shows, dubbed The Chromatica Ball, will kick-off in Paris, France at the Stade de France on July 24, followed by shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fenway Park in Boston, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field before wrapping-up at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 19.

Fans hoping to score a spot at the North American shows must register with Live Nation’s Verified Fan program through Saturday, March 7. Verified Fan presale will begin Friday, March 13 through Saturday March 14, followed by a general on sale Monday, March 16. Those who purchase a ticket will include Gaga’s new LP, and $1.00 from each ticket sold in the U.S. will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation – an organization dedicated to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world through approachable resources and genuine connections.

The tour announcement follows Gaga’s recently-released single “Stupid Love.” It is her first release since the smash-hit Grammy Award-winning A Star Is Born soundtrack dropped in 2018 and 2016’s Joanne. The single will appear on her highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica, which is due April 10 via Interscope.

Gaga, a global icon, has become a pop superstar over the last decade with tracks like “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi” from her 2009 debut The Fame, followed by Born This Way‘s “The Edge of Glory” and “Judas” and “Applause” from ARTPOP. She’s garnered attention for her original, unique outfits and style, as well as her philanthropy and activism efforts. Over the past few years, she made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Hotel, followed by the film A Star Is Born, where she became the first person to win an Academy, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award in one year.

See Lady Gaga’s full list of Chromatica shows below.

Lady Gaga | The Chromatica Ball 2020

July 24 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 5 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 9 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 14 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 19 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium