The multi-genre band Lake Street Dive took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The group, based out...

The multi-genre band Lake Street Dive took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The group, based out of Massachusetts, are slated to headline a show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater this September; the iconic venue had to halt all shows through May due to coronavirus concerns.

Artists across all genres sold well over the weekend, including rock’s Billy Joel, Motley Crue, and The Killers, as well as the hardcore group Disturbed for their tour with Staind and Bad Wolves. Country’s Garth Brooks and Jimmy Buffett sold well, alongside Cher and AJR. My Chemical Romance, the emo group with a cult following who returned to the scene this year, clocked in at No. 3.

Theater shows Frozen The Musical, The Lion King, Hamilton, were also among the day’s top events, as well as comedian Leanne Morgan’s stand-up gig.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 12, 2020