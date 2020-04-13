Lake Street Dive Headline Weekend Best-Sellers
The multi-genre band Lake Street Dive took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The group, based out of Massachusetts, are slated to headline a show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater this September; the iconic venue had to halt all shows through May due to coronavirus concerns.
Artists across all genres sold well over the weekend, including rock’s Billy Joel, Motley Crue, and The Killers, as well as the hardcore group Disturbed for their tour with Staind and Bad Wolves. Country’s Garth Brooks and Jimmy Buffett sold well, alongside Cher and AJR. My Chemical Romance, the emo group with a cult following who returned to the scene this year, clocked in at No. 3.
Theater shows Frozen The Musical, The Lion King, Hamilton, were also among the day’s top events, as well as comedian Leanne Morgan’s stand-up gig.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 12, 2020
- Lake Street Dive (September 27, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Billy Joel (April 17, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC)
- My Chemical Romance (September 9, 2020 @ Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI)
- Frozen – The Musical (November 1, 2020 @ Cadillac Palace — Chicago, IL)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV)
- Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 8, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Disturbed, Staind, & Bad Wolves (September 11, 2020 @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater — Ridgefield, WA)
- Hamilton (July 7, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre — Los Angeles, CA)
- The Lion King (June 9, 2020 @ Minskoff Theatre — New York, NY)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts (September 2, 2020 @ T-Mobile Park — Seattle, WA)
- The Killers (August 26, 2020 @ Pechanga Arena — San Diego, CA)
- AJR, Quinn XCII & Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers (August 13, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- The Killers (August 29, 2020 @ Banc of California — Los Angeles, CA)
- Leanne Morgan (September 12, 2020 @ Grand Opera House — Macon, GA)
- George Strait, Chris Stapleton, & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium — Notre Dame, IL)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker (November 30, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden — New York, NY)
- Cher (October 2, 2020 @ Sprint Center — Kansas City, MO)
- AJR, Quinn XCII & Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers (August 9, 2020 @ Target Center — Minneapolis, MN)
- The Killers (August 18, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
