Red Rocks Amphitheatre Cuts Concert Schedule Through Mid-May

Denver’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre will not hold concerts through mid-May due to “growing concern” around the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The iconic music venue, which is placed amid the mountains of Colorado, was set to feature performances this spring from rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, metal group Five Finger Death Punch, and country’s Brantley Gilbert. Acts like Lotus, Galantis, Sublime, and King Gizzard have also been called-off. Ticketholders will receive an email from Red Rock’s ticketing partner AXS about receiving refunds, as well as information about rescheduled dates.

During this time, the Red Rocks Park and trails will remain open, however, the Red Rocks Visitor Center and Trading Post will be closed through May 11.

The amphitheatre isn’t alone; all venues owned by the city of Denver have also suspended operations through May 11, as well as other music venues like Broadmoor World Arena.

The cancellations follow huge shifts in the live event industry this month. Live Nation has officially postponed all tours throughout the end of the month, while various artists have postponed tours this spring. A handful of festivals – including Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo – have been postponed to the fall. See the full list of cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.