Bonnaroo Postponed Until September In Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Tennessee’s music festival Bonnaroo, which is celebrating its 20th edition this year, will be postponed to the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was originally supposed to take place from June 11 to 14 in Manchester, however, as the virus has spread rapidly across the country, organizers are taking precautions by pushing the date back. Bonnaroo will now be held from September 24 through 27 and all tickets, onsite accommodations like camping and RV parking, will be honored. Those with off-site accommodations like shuttle reservations will be contacted.

“Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world,” organizers said in a statement Wednesday. “Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

This year’s edition of the festival is set to feature headlining performances from Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool, with other acts like Jason Isbell and Lana Del Rey set to take the stage. When tickets went on sale, fans broke the record for the earliest sell-out in the festival’s history, mirroring its fastest sell-out back in 2002.

The move follows the postponement of major U.S. festivals Coachella and Stagecoach – which will now take place this October – as well as the cancellation of Ultra and SXSW festivals. Live Nation announced the postponement of all tours throughout March, and multiple artists have announced concert cancellations or tour postponements; check out our full, updating list of cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.