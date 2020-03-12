Breaking: Live Nation Has Postponed All Tours Throughout March Due To Coronavirus

Promoter giant Live Nation Entertainment revealed news Thursday afternoon that due to the spread of coronavirus, all concert tours throughout March will be postponed,...

Promoter giant Live Nation Entertainment revealed news Thursday afternoon that due to the spread of coronavirus, all concert tours throughout March will be postponed, Billboard reports.

The company reportedly told its employees to hault current touring arena shows throughout the end of the month. While some gigs will still go on as planned Thursday and Friday, the remainder of shows starting this weekend will be postponed. Additionally, Live Nation employees will work remotely and not come into the office; the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters will be mostly closed until the end of March.

A company executive reportedly told employees that March is a generally slow month for the entertainment giant, so in April, the company will come together and re-evaluate the situation. They hope to resume touring again in either May or June.

Earlier this month, Live Nation CEO and President Michael Rapino noted in a phone call that the virus should not effect the company’s earnings. He noted that if shows need to be cancelled, this will not cost the company much money since they “don’t pay an artist until they play.” Additionally, he pointed out that concert season doesn’t really ramp-up until the summer months, and by then, coronavirus containment is anticipated.

However, this past week, the coronavirus has officially been dubbed a worldwide pandemic. Major live events have been postponed, including Coachella and Stagecoach, while others, like SXSW and Ultra, have been cancelled until 2021. Sporting events have also made headlines over the past few days as the NBA cancelled its remaining season, followed by NCAA Basketball Conference Tournaments.

Dozens of concerts have already been haulted, including BTS, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Madonna, and Michael Buble. See the full list of updating cancelled concerts here.