Complete List Of Cancelled Events Due To Coronavirus

From Broadway to the sports world to concerts of all genres, the live event industry as a whole has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of events taking place across the country have been postponed or cancelled altogether, including a full shutdown of Broadway productions for the coming weeks and several suspended pro sports seasons.

In addition, many high-profile concert tours and music festivals have been altered. While some are committed to going on at a later date (such as Coachella and Stagecoach Festival), others have been cancelled entirely (including Texas’ SXSW and Houston Rodeo).

The list of these affected events seems to be ever-growing as the virus impacts an increasing portion of the U.S. and much of the world. For those who had purchased tickets to the impacted events, are inquiring about possible rescheduled dates, or are simply curious to see just how much of the industry has been altered in the wake of this global pandemic, we have compiled a complete list of shifted events to answer any questions.

Use the table below to search for a specific event in mind and check its status. Please note, table does not reflect individual sports games within the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, as all leagues have been indefinitely postponed.

We’ll update this list as more concerts are cancelled.

Postponed and Cancelled Events – Complete Updating List