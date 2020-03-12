NHL, MLB To Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Following suit of the NBA, the NHL and MLB have paused operations indefinitely due to the rapid spread of coronavirus globally. According to MLB...

According to MLB insider and ESPN writer Jeff Passan, the MLB spring-training games have been cancelled and the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks. Per ESPN writer Emily Kaplan, the NHL has suspended its season and “hopes to resume in the future.” Both leagues are the latest to cancel remaining games this season after an NBA star tested positive for the virus this week, causing the league to end the season early.

Coronavirus has officially been deemed a pandemic, causing major entertainment and sporting events across the country to shut down. Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed to October, Ultra and SXSW have been cancelled until 2021, and dozens of concerts have been rescheduled or cancelled. Thursday afternoon, promoter giant Live Nation Entertainment announced that all tours will be postponed throughout the rest of March, and New York City has cancelled all gatherings with more than 500 people – meaning Broadway shows will close.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 134,072 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe with a death toll of 4,964.

This is an updating story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.