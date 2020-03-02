Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not head to Tennessee for three more months, but already, the event has sold-out. According to festival organizers,...

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not head to Tennessee for three more months, but already, the event has sold-out.

According to festival organizers, the four-day festival sold-out of its general admission passes, VIP packages, and its new tier of “GA+” tickets, which has been the fastest sellout in their 19-year history. Last year’s event was also a rare sellout, but didn’t officially announce the sellout until the day before the festival kicked-off. The fast sales are steadily increasing; last year’s sellout was the fest’s first since 2013 and a sharp increase from 2016’s all-time low of 46,000.

Bonnaroo 2020 is officially SOLD OUT! A huge THANK YOU to everyone joining us on The Farm in 2020 – it’s gonna be an amazing year. Camping, Platinum, Nashville Shuttle Packages, & select accommodations still available while supplies last. Get them at https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 pic.twitter.com/5I9Cx0saYT — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 28, 2020

This year’s edition of the festival will run from June 11 through 14 at Great Stage Park in Manchester. Throughout the weekend, fans can see performances from headliners like the metal group Tool, rising pop icon Lizzo, and psychedelic powerhouse Tame Impala. Pop’s Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey will also take the stage, as well as EDM stars Flume and Bassnectar, rock’s Vampire Weekend and The 1975, and hip-hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby. Other acts to look out for include comedy-rock duo Tenacious D, country’s Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and glam-rock group The Struts, among others. See the full lineup here.

Bonnaroo recently made headlines as the concert promoter Live Nation made a move to buy-out the Tennessee festival’s co-founder, Superfly Entertainment. Back in 2015, the promoter giant purchased a controlling interest in Bonnaroo and plans to exercise a buyout clause in its agreement with Superfly to buy the rest of the festival ahead of the 2020 event, which will “effectively end Superfly’s role as festival producer.” Amid the move, Bonnaroo will now be produced by co-founder AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.