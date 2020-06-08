SoFi Stadium Construction Halted Following Worker’s Death

The Los Angeles Rams’ soon-to-be SoFi Stadium has halted construction after a worker died Friday morning in a falling accident while working on a...

The Los Angeles Rams’ soon-to-be SoFi Stadium has halted construction after a worker died Friday morning in a falling accident while working on a section of the roof, the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to the Times, a person who was briefed on the incident said the worker fell from a height of 50 to 60 feet while working on the roof in the southeast corner of the stadium near one of the massive concrete support columns. The site’s general contractor, Turner-AECOM Hunt, said that the $5 billion project has now been temporarily stopped.

“This is an extremely said day,” Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement to ESPN. “We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Previously, SoFi Stadium reported multiple cases of COVID-19 on site, though the construction continued. Mandatory temperature checks were implemented on site and those who had a temperature of 100 degrees or higher would be sent home for at least three days. Last week, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 12, with just seven being reported in just over a week.

In addition to the construction’s halt, the stadium may need additional funds to proceed. Last month, the Rams requested $500 million in stadium financing from the league, which had already lent $400 million toward the project.