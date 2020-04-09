SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium Log Additional COVID-19 Cases

As stadiums are under construction ahead of the new NFL season, more and more workers are testing positive for coronavirus. Late last month, the...

As stadiums are under construction ahead of the new NFL season, more and more workers are testing positive for coronavirus.

Late last month, the construction venture Mortenson/McCarthy – which is constructing Allegiant Stadium – announced that one of the construction workers has contracted the virus. Shortly after, a spokesman for the construction firm in charge of Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium revealed that a worker assigned to an isolated outside the building had also contracted the virus. Both ventures planned to continue construction.

Although Mortenson/McCarthy announced that the area had been immediately shut down and sanitized, a second construction worker has tested positive for the virus. According to a press release, the worker that was infected had not been in close contact with other employees.

“The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized,” the venture said. “Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.”

Additionally, the Turner Construction Company – in charge of SoFi Stadium – announced that the worker was in an isolated area and all of his equipment had been disinfected. However, a second worker at the construction site has tested positive for the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times. The worker was reportedly assigned to the site’s parking lots.

Since the second worker has tested positive, the construction site announced mandatory temperature checks for workers on site. Those who have a temperature higher than 100 degrees will have a second screening and then be sent home for at least three days.

Nonetheless, both projects remain open and set to continue as planned.