Allegiant Stadium Construction Continues After Worker Contracts Virus

The stadium will serve as the Radiers’ new home after they left Oakland this past season. Although one of the workers a part of the construction project has contracted the virus, the stadium’s construction venture Mortenson/McCarthey announced that the project will not be delayed.

“Per the CDC guidelines, and as a result of implementation of social distancing protocols, the worker was not in close contact with any other project worker and has been off site since last week,” the venture said in a statement. “The individual is now self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so.

“Mortenson/McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.”

Previously, Nevada ordered all non-essential businesses to close in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, however, the construction at Allegiant Stadium received an exemption. Construction is slated to be complete by July 31, just in time for the start of the 2020 NFL season. Already, country superstar Garth Brooks has been tapped to play a concert at the stadium – becoming the first artist to do so.