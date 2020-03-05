Garth Brooks To Play First Concert At Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

Country superstar Garth Brooks will grace the stage at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas venue’s first major concert. The gig will take place...

Country superstar Garth Brooks will grace the stage at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas venue’s first major concert.

The gig will take place on August 22 and is a part of Brooks’ ongoing stadium tour. According to a press release, tickets will head on sale this Friday, March 13.

THIS night… THIS city… for the FIRST TIME EVER in THIS STADIUM!!! Announcing: #GARTHin_________. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QTaMWTgtbi — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 4, 2020

Allegiant Stadium is a domed stadium under construction that will serve as the Las Vegas Raiders’ new home. Construction is set to be complete by July 2020 ahead of the 2020 NFL season. This will be a “substantial completion,” meaning not every element of the stadium will be finished, but enough to host football games and concerts.

Brooks has been performing across the country in support of his forthcoming record. Throughout 2019, he broke multiple records, becoming the first artist to play the 88-year-old Notre Dame Stadium, played Bronco Stadium’s biggest concert to date, broke the ticket record within minutes of going on sale at Neyland Stadium, and broke the ticket sales record for a show at Ford Field. In-between the stadium shows, Brooks took things down a notch with Blake Shelton, hitting a variety of dive bars throughout the summer to support the pair’s single “Dive Bar.”

This year, he’s also slated to appear at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on May 2. The 75,000-seat venue will provide 360-degree views of the stage with seating within the bowl, as well as field-level tickets. It also marks the second major concert at the stadium in 2020, followed by Billy Joel on April 18.

