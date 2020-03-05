Hayley Williams Announces ‘Petals For Armor’ Tour Dates

Paramore’s powerhouse frontwoman Hayley Williams will head out on a brief solo tour this summer to support her forthcoming LP. The Petals For Armor...

The Petals For Armor Tour will kick-off on May 28 in Seattle, followed by gigs in Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Toronto. She’ll hit smaller venues along the way like The Fillmore Charlotte, Boston’s House of Blues, the Brooklyn Steel, and The Fillmore Detroit before wrapping-up at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. The British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks will provide support during the North American shows.

“Wow. I am going on tour,” Williams said in a statement along with the tour dates. “Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time when I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must.

“This is a brand-new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this. The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me, songs I have never performed before for an audience. Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones, too.”

Petals for Armor, Williams’ first solo venture, is due May 8 via Atlantic Records. Ahead of the release, she dropped the EP Petals for Armor I, which includes singles “Simmer,” “Leave It All Alone,” and “Cinnamon.” This is Williams’ first release since Paramore’s 2017 record After Laughter, known for tracks “Hard Times” and “Fake Happy.” Williams has been a consistent force in the rock scene since the early 2000’s, garnering attention with smash-hit tracks from Paramore like “Misery Business” and “That’s What You Get” from 2007’s Riot, followed by “Ain’t It Fun” and “Still Into You” from their 2013 self-titled.

See Williams’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Hayley Williams | Petals for Armor Tour 2020

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

May 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 3 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

June 5 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi

June 6 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June 8 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

June 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

June 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

June 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

June 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville