Liverpool FC Announces Partnership With SeatGeek For Next Season

Liverpool FC has announced an investment in secondary ticketing site SeatGeek’s innovate industry-leading technology to improve ticket distribution.

The platform will allow supporters to purchase tickets through their mobile devices and give access to mobile tickets at turnstiles amid the team’s move from paper tickets to e-tickets. A press release noted that this new platform will make the ticket-buying experience more efficient and simplified. Additionally, the platform includes a more dynamic queuing system to manage high traffic volumes during bus periods and allow fans live updates and improved communication.

The Vice President of Ticketing and Hospitality, Phil Dutton, noted in the release that they’ve made these ticket changes after considering fan feedback and following extensive discussions with supports at fan forums.

“We understand how important it is for fans to get the opportunity to purchase tickets for matchdays and we’re commited to constantly improving our ticket buying service and overcoming any issues still remaining,” Dutton said in the release. “When considering the ticketing platform, our goal was to work with a partner that could provide world-class, innovative technology, the SeatGeek platform will help make the ticket buying journey clearer and more efficient with better functionality.

“Our supporters will have an improved experience from purchasing the ticket initially right the way through to accessing the stadium, all with the goal of improving ticket availability.”

SeatGeek’s Managing Director of EMEA Sport, Peter Joyce, noted that its a “huge privelage” to be able to work with the football club and “continue to drive efficiencies for supporters whenever possible.”

“Few sports clubs in the world have the level of demand for their tickets as Liverpool FC and a key focus has been to deliver as effecient a sales process as possible and embrace the latest technology to streamline the process,” Joyce said.

The new ticket platform will launch ahead of the 2020-21 season campaign. This is SeatGeek’s latest partnership; the ticketing platform also tickets a handful of EFL championship teams, as well as rugby teams like Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears, and the Marylebone Cricket Club (Lords).