Tommy Lee Refutes Motley Crue Tour Cancellation Rumors

Although multiple tours and festivals across the nation are being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus, Motley Crue is determined to move forward with...

Although multiple tours and festivals across the nation are being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus, Motley Crue is determined to move forward with their summer tour.

The Stadium Tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, is slated to kick-off this July, hitting stadiums across the country like State Farm Stadium, Citizens Bank Park, Citi Field, and Fenway Park. While there are rumors that the tour may not go on at this time, drummer Tommy Lee said that’s not the case.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this month, Lee said the trek is “still a go” and the band has been in “constant communication.” While some industry executives believe coronavirus will not die down until the end of the summer, Lee says the group has been putting something together to keep their audiences satisfied, noting that in his drum stunt, he has “done the impossible.”

“By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever,” Lee said. “I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

The upcoming 31-date trek will be the band’s first live dates since their 2014/15 farewell tour. See the dates here.