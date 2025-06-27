Broadway Revival of ‘Chess’ Sets Fall Opening at Imperial Theatre

A new Broadway revival of “Chess” has officially booked its venue and set performance dates.

The production will begin previews October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, with an official opening night scheduled for November 16. The engagement is currently scheduled to run through March 15, 2026.

The revival will feature Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Freddie Trumper, Lea Michele as Florence Vassey, and Nicholas Christopher as Anatoly Sergievsky. This production marks Michele’s first originating role on Broadway since “Spring Awakening” in 2006. Additional casting is expected to be confirmed at a later date.

The musical features music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and lyrics by Tim Rice. The new production will include a revised book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong. Michael Mayer will lead the creative team as director, with Lorin Latarro as choreographer and Brian Usifer as music supervisor.

“Chess” follows the story of an American and a Russian chess champion competing against each other during the Cold War, while also entangled in a personal rivalry over the same woman. The musical began as a concept album in 1984 and achieved international chart success with songs like “One Night in Bangkok” and “I Know Him So Well.”

Following its album success, “Chess” premiered in London’s West End in 1986. The original production was directed by Trevor Nunn after Michael Bennett withdrew due to illness.

When “Chess” transferred to Broadway in 1988, it struggled with similar challenges. Despite strong performances and a well-received score, the show closed after just 68 performances. A notable 2008 London concert staging featured performances by Josh Groban, Idina Menzel, and Adam Pascal.

The upcoming Broadway revival is produced by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens, and The Shubert Organization, along with Creative Partners Productions. The production is presented by arrangement with Three Knights and Robert Fox Ltd.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Chess” website.