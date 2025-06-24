Broadway’s ‘Dead Outlaw’ Announces Final Performance Date

The Broadway production of “Dead Outlaw” will end its run at the Longacre Theatre on June 29.

The show began previews on April 12 and officially opened on April 27. By the time it closes, “Dead Outlaw” will have played 73 regular performances and 14 previews.

In a statement, producers Lia Vollack and Sonia Friedman shared, “Like Elmer McCurdy, “Dead Outlaw” is a true outlier—strange, singular and enduring. It never followed the rules, and that has made it one of the most daring and fulfilling productions we’ve had the privilege to stage.”

“Despite glowing reviews and a loyal following, the commercial momentum just wasn’t fast enough in a crowded season. This may be the end of “Dead Outlaw’s” time on Broadway, but we believe deeply in its future and the afterlife it so richly deserves,” Vollack and Friedman continued.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses, with music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. The production is directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The Broadway run followed an extended Off-Broadway engagement at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in 2024. The musical went on to earn seven nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Broadway cast is led by Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy. The company also includes Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Tony nominee Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies are Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Dead Outlaw” website.