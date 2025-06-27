ZZ Top Adds November Shows to Ongoing North American Tour

ZZ Top has expanded its ongoing 2025 Elevation Tour, adding a new stretch of North American dates that will carry the band into late November.
The rock group announced more than a dozen additional concerts this week, extending the tour’s end date from early October to November 21, when it will wrap up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The new dates include stops in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Scottsdale, and Albuquerque, along with several other cities.
Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons commented on the tour’s extension, saying, “This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling. Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you.”
The Elevation Tour features a rotating lineup of opening acts throughout its run. Support will come from Night Ranger, Payton Smith, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet, and The Wallflowers on select dates.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Tickets for previously announced shows remain available.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official ZZ Top website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
ZZ Top Tour Dates
06/25 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
06/26 – Québec, QC @ Agora Du Port De Québec
06/27 – Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick – The Centre
06/29 – St. John’s, NL @ Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
08/01 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Buffalo Chip Campground)
08/02 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
08/07 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair
08/08 – Arcadia, WI @ Ashley For The Arts
08/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
08/14 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
08/17 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
08/22 – Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
08/23 – Richmond, BC @ River Rock Casino Resort
08/24 – Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort
08/26 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
08/28 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
08/29 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater
08/30 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center
09/03 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
09/05 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
09/07 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
09/11 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/14 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
09/15 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
09/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia
09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
09/23 – Binghamton, NY @ Visions Memorial Arena
09/24 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre – Albany
09/26 – Providence, RI @ Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium
09/27 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
09/28 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena
10/02 – Barco, NC @ Morris Farm
10/03 – Winsboro, SC @ Field & Stream Music Fest
10/05 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
10/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre
10/09 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10/10 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater
11/02 – Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino & Resort
11/04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
11/07 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
11/08 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Graton Resort & Casino
11/13 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
11/14 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Casino
11/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino
11/18 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum
11/20 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
11/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre