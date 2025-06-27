ZZ Top Adds November Shows to Ongoing North American Tour

ZZ Top has expanded its ongoing 2025 Elevation Tour, adding a new stretch of North American dates that will carry the band into late November.

The rock group announced more than a dozen additional concerts this week, extending the tour’s end date from early October to November 21, when it will wrap up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The new dates include stops in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Scottsdale, and Albuquerque, along with several other cities.

Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons commented on the tour’s extension, saying, “This has been a great tour so we figured it would be a good idea to add some additional dates to keep the good times rolling. Come on out and see us at a concert venue near you.”

The Elevation Tour features a rotating lineup of opening acts throughout its run. Support will come from Night Ranger, Payton Smith, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet, and The Wallflowers on select dates.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Tickets for previously announced shows remain available.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official ZZ Top website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/25 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

06/26 – Québec, QC @ Agora Du Port De Québec

06/27 – Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick – The Centre

06/29 – St. John’s, NL @ Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

08/01 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (Buffalo Chip Campground)

08/02 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

08/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

08/07 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair

08/08 – Arcadia, WI @ Ashley For The Arts

08/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

08/14 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

08/17 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

08/22 – Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

08/23 – Richmond, BC @ River Rock Casino Resort

08/24 – Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

08/26 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

08/28 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/29 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater

08/30 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center

09/03 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

09/05 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

09/07 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

09/11 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

09/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/14 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

09/15 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

09/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia

09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

09/23 – Binghamton, NY @ Visions Memorial Arena

09/24 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre – Albany

09/26 – Providence, RI @ Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

09/27 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

09/28 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena

10/02 – Barco, NC @ Morris Farm

10/03 – Winsboro, SC @ Field & Stream Music Fest

10/05 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

10/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

10/09 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

10/10 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort Pearl Concert Theater

11/02 – Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino & Resort

11/04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

11/07 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

11/08 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Graton Resort & Casino

11/13 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

11/14 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Casino

11/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

11/18 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

11/20 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

11/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre