The iconic rockers of ZZ Top are hitting the road in 2025.

The duo revealed a new leg of their ongoing “Elevation Tour” in the U.S., which will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers perform 21 shows across the country. The run is set to kick-off in Dothan, Alabama at the Dothan Civic Center on March 5. From there, they’ll appear in Fort Myers, North Charleston, Montgomery, Milwaukee, and Bowling Green, playing venues along the way like Nashville’s Brown County Music Center, the FIM Capitol Theatre in Flint, and Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Music Center before wrapping-up at East Arkansas Community College on April 12.

Earlier this year, ZZ Top appeared alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd for a co-headlining summer tour, and currently, they’re on tour through the end of November. Their current lineup consists of classic members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, as well as Elwood Francis — the bassist and vocalist who took over for the late Dusty Hill.

ZZ Top last released the LP Futura in 2012, but returned in 2022 with a full-length performance album, RAW. Throughout their career, ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide, garnering attention with blues-rock classics like “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Tush,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” and more.

Find ZZ Top’s full upcoming touring schedule below, and grab tickets here.

ZZ Top 2024-2025 Tour Dates

10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

11/02 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena at Primm Valley Resorts

11/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

11/06 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

11/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live

11/09 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

11/10 – Paducah, KY @ The Carson Center

11/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/14 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

11/15 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/16 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino Rockford

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

11/21 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

11/23 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

11/24 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall for the Performing Arts

03/05 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center

03/06 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

03/09 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/10 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

03/12 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

03/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/18 – Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall

03/19 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/21 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

03/22 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

03/23 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

03/26 – Tifton, GA @ John Hunt Auditorium

03/28 – Bowling Green, KY @ SKyPAC

03/01 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

04/02 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

04/03 – Flint, MI @ FIM Capitol Theatre

04/05 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

04/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theatre

04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/11 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center

04/12 – Forrest City, AR @ East Arkansas Community College