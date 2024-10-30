The iconic rockers of ZZ Top are hitting the road in 2025.
The duo revealed a new leg of their ongoing “Elevation Tour” in the U.S., which will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers perform 21 shows across the country. The run is set to kick-off in Dothan, Alabama at the Dothan Civic Center on March 5. From there, they’ll appear in Fort Myers, North Charleston, Montgomery, Milwaukee, and Bowling Green, playing venues along the way like Nashville’s Brown County Music Center, the FIM Capitol Theatre in Flint, and Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Music Center before wrapping-up at East Arkansas Community College on April 12.
Earlier this year, ZZ Top appeared alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd for a co-headlining summer tour, and currently, they’re on tour through the end of November. Their current lineup consists of classic members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, as well as Elwood Francis — the bassist and vocalist who took over for the late Dusty Hill.
ZZ Top last released the LP Futura in 2012, but returned in 2022 with a full-length performance album, RAW. Throughout their career, ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide, garnering attention with blues-rock classics like “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Tush,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” and more.
Find ZZ Top’s full upcoming touring schedule below, and grab tickets here.
ZZ Top 2024-2025 Tour Dates
10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
11/02 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena at Primm Valley Resorts
11/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
11/06 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
11/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live
11/09 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
11/10 – Paducah, KY @ The Carson Center
11/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/14 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
11/15 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/16 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino Rockford
11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
11/21 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
11/23 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
11/24 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall for the Performing Arts
03/05 – Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center
03/06 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
03/09 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
03/10 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
03/12 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
03/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/18 – Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall
03/19 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
03/21 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre
03/22 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
03/23 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
03/26 – Tifton, GA @ John Hunt Auditorium
03/28 – Bowling Green, KY @ SKyPAC
03/01 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
04/02 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
04/03 – Flint, MI @ FIM Capitol Theatre
04/05 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
04/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theatre
04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/11 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center
04/12 – Forrest City, AR @ East Arkansas Community College