John Krasinski Returns to the Stage in Off-Broadway’s ‘Angry Alan’

John Krasinski is set to make his return to the New York stage in Penelope Skinner’s Off-Broadway play, “Angry Alan.”

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, the one-man play will serve as the inaugural production at Studio Seaview, formerly known as Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater. The limited engagement is scheduled to run from May 23 to August 3, with an official opening night on June 11.

“I’ve been looking for years to lure John to the stage,” Gold revealed. “What a dream it’s going to be with such a vital piece of writing from one of my favorite writers and collaborators. I can’t wait to get started!”

Krasinski is set to take on the role of Roger, a man struggling to find purpose after facing personal and professional setbacks. In his search for clarity, he becomes drawn to an online personality whose influence leads him down an unexpected path.

This marks Krasinski’s first stage appearance since his 2016 debut in “Dry Powder”, a production at The Public Theater that earned him a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance.

“Angry Alan” is the first production to take the stage at Studio Seaview following the venue’s transformation earlier this year. The space, previously home to Second Stage Theater’s Off-Broadway productions, now falls under the leadership of production company Seaview.

Greg Nobile, co-founder and CEO of Seaview, expressed his enthusiasm for kicking off this new chapter with Skinner’s play.

“It is our honor to be launching Studio Seaview with Penelope Skinner’s searing play, Angry Alan,” said Nobile. “Her words reverberate in the most urgent way at this very moment, and we are eager to bring them to life on stage with the great John Krasinski, under the direction of our beloved collaborator Sam Gold.”

Originally premiering at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, “Angry Alan” was co-created by Skinner and Don Mackay and has since gained recognition.

“When we created this play as a reading for the Aspen Fringe Festival, we never expected it to go on this thrilling journey,” Skinner and Mackay shared in a joint statement.

“To one day find itself in the hands of the brilliant Sam Gold, the powerhouse talent of John Krasinski, and the fantastic folk at Studio Seaview. We are so grateful and excited for the New York premiere of Angry Alan.”

Additional information and ticketing details to “Angry Alan” can be found at AngryAlanPlay.com.