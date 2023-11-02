Two iconic American rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, both with a history dating back to late 60s, have announced the second round of their co-headlining tour “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man.”

The bands will hit the road for a 36-date run from March through September 2024, following the first leg of their tour this past summer. The trek kicks-off March 8 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. From there, the co-headliners will then pay visits to Knoxville, Columbia, Lexington, Charleston, Green Bay, Syracuse, Virginia Beach, and more with a final show at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington on September 22.

Skynyrd Nation!! We heard ya! We're bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with @ZZTop to a city near you in 2024! We can’t wait to celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd with you! Presale starts tomorrow with code SKYNYRD50 pic.twitter.com/NytmnDz3qx — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) October 30, 2023

Public on-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, November 3. Fans can score tickets via MegaSeats, StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The 2024 edition of “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour will see support from Black Stone Cherry as opening act from March 8 through April 20 and The Outlaws from August 15 through September 22.

This year has marked Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary of their debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd, which was released in 1973. Popularizing the Southern rock genre with songs such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird,” Lynyrd Skynyrd has many classic hits including “Simple Man,” “That Smell,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and more.

The band currently rocks on with a line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle. Following guitarist Gary Rossington’s death in March 2023, all of the original band members are now deceased. In April 2023, the band confirmed that they would continue to tour despite Rossington’s death.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. As of 2023, the band has sold more than 28 million records in the United States.

Mingling rock, blues and boogie tunes for over 50 years, ZZ Top consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill, until Hill’s death in 2021, which made them the longest-running band with an unchanged lineup in the history of popular music. Elwood Francis joined the band, performing bass, backing, and lead vocals in 2021.

ZZ Top put their signature to blues rock classics such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Tush,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” and more. The band, which released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Find the complete 2024 touring schedule of Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top – 2024 The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

March 8 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

March 9 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

March 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 15 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

March 16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

March 22 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 23 – Southhaven, MS – Landers Center

March 24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

March 28 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

March 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

March 30 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

April 04 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 05 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

April 06 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

April 12 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

April 13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

April 14 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

April 18 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 19 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

April 20 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

August 09 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August 15 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 24 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre

September 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

September 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 19 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Last Updated on November 2, 2023