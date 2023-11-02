Two iconic American rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, both with a history dating back to late 60s, have announced the second round of their co-headlining tour “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man.”
The bands will hit the road for a 36-date run from March through September 2024, following the first leg of their tour this past summer. The trek kicks-off March 8 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. From there, the co-headliners will then pay visits to Knoxville, Columbia, Lexington, Charleston, Green Bay, Syracuse, Virginia Beach, and more with a final show at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington on September 22.
Public on-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, November 3. Fans can score tickets via MegaSeats, StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
The 2024 edition of “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour will see support from Black Stone Cherry as opening act from March 8 through April 20 and The Outlaws from August 15 through September 22.
This year has marked Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary of their debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd, which was released in 1973. Popularizing the Southern rock genre with songs such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird,” Lynyrd Skynyrd has many classic hits including “Simple Man,” “That Smell,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and more.
The band currently rocks on with a line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle. Following guitarist Gary Rossington’s death in March 2023, all of the original band members are now deceased. In April 2023, the band confirmed that they would continue to tour despite Rossington’s death.
Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. As of 2023, the band has sold more than 28 million records in the United States.
Mingling rock, blues and boogie tunes for over 50 years, ZZ Top consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill, until Hill’s death in 2021, which made them the longest-running band with an unchanged lineup in the history of popular music. Elwood Francis joined the band, performing bass, backing, and lead vocals in 2021.
ZZ Top put their signature to blues rock classics such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Tush,” “La Grange,” “Legs,” and more. The band, which released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Find the complete 2024 touring schedule of Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top below:
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top – 2024 The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
March 8 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
March 9 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
March 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 15 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.
March 16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
March 22 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 23 – Southhaven, MS – Landers Center
March 24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater
March 28 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
March 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
March 30 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
April 04 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 05 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
April 06 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
April 12 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
April 13 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena
April 14 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
April 18 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 19 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
April 20 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
August 09 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
August 15 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 24 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre
September 05 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
September 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach
September 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
September 12 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
September 19 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
September 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
